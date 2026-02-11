 Indore News: Priest Arrested For Molesting Woman During 'Grah Shanti' Ritual
An Indore priest was arrested for allegedly molesting a woman during a Grah Shanti Pujan at her home. The victim, who had invited the priest—a relative—to conduct the ritual, reported the incident via Dial 112. Police registered a case under relevant BNS sections and took the accused into custody, sending him to jail.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, February 11, 2026, 12:17 AM IST
article-image
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A priest, called to perform a Grah Shanti Pujan, was arrested for allegedly molesting a woman during the ritual. Following a complaint by the victim, the police arrested the accused and sent him to jail.

DCP Krishan Lalchandani said that the woman had invited the priest, who is also her relative, to her residence to conduct the pujan. During the rituals, the priest allegedly touched her inappropriately.

When the woman objected to his actions, the accused allegedly told her that it was a part of the ritual. The victim immediately informed police via the Dial 112 emergency helpline.

Police reached the spot and took the accused into custody. A case has been registered under the relevant sections of the BNS and the accused was sent to jail.

Indore News: CatalyseR Branch Manager Arrested For Demanding Physical Advances From Class 10 Girl
article-image

CatalyseR manager booked for molestation

A branch manager of CatalyseR coaching centre was arrested on Monday night for allegedly harassing a a 15-year-old girl and asking physical advances from her who used to attended classes in the centre.

