Indore News: Priest Arrested For Molesting Woman During 'Grah Shanti' Ritual

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A priest, called to perform a Grah Shanti Pujan, was arrested for allegedly molesting a woman during the ritual. Following a complaint by the victim, the police arrested the accused and sent him to jail.

DCP Krishan Lalchandani said that the woman had invited the priest, who is also her relative, to her residence to conduct the pujan. During the rituals, the priest allegedly touched her inappropriately.

When the woman objected to his actions, the accused allegedly told her that it was a part of the ritual. The victim immediately informed police via the Dial 112 emergency helpline.

Police reached the spot and took the accused into custody. A case has been registered under the relevant sections of the BNS and the accused was sent to jail.

