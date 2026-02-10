Indore News: CatalyseR Branch Manager Arrested For Demanding Physical Advances From Class 10 Girl | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A branch manager of CatalyseR coaching centre under the Annapurna police station limits was arrested on Monday night for allegedly demanding physical advances from a 15-year-old girl who used to attended classes in the centre.

The victim is a Class 10 student. After the victim informed her parents, the enraged family members reached the centre and assaulted the accused. Upon receiving information, the police arrived at the scene and took him into custody.

Annapurna police station in-charge Ajay Nair said that the incident took place at CatalyseR coaching centre on Narendra Tiwari Road. The accused, identified as Aadesh, allegedly harassed the teenager when she arrived for her evening classes. In her complaint, the victim stated that the accused attempted to engage in inappropriate behaviour by holding her hand with bad intention and revealed that he had been troubling her for several days.

A case under the relevant sections of the BNS and the POCSO Act has been registered against the accused and he is being sent to jail.

Notice issued to coaching class management

DCP Krishna Lalchandani said that the police have issued a notice to the coaching centre s management to determine whether the accused had undergone mandatory police verification. "If a criminal record is found and verification was neglected, action will also be taken against the management," DCP Lalchandani added.

The DCP further said that a meeting will be held with the staff of various coaching centres across the city, including in the Bhawarkuan area. Police verification of all staff members and strict adherence to safety protocols is mandatory to prevent such incidents.