 MP News: Supreme Court Quashes Charges Under SC/ST Act Against VYAPAM Whistleblower
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP News: Supreme Court Quashes Charges Under SC/ST Act Against VYAPAM Whistleblower

MP News: Supreme Court Quashes Charges Under SC/ST Act Against VYAPAM Whistleblower

The Supreme Court on Tuesday quashed SC/ST Act charges against Anand Rai, a whistleblower in the Madhya Pradesh VYAPAM scam. The case arose from alleged violence and abuse during a 2022 rally in Ratlam. The bench held the action was not in accordance with law. Rai had previously been granted bail, and trial proceedings under the Act were stayed.

AgenciesUpdated: Tuesday, February 10, 2026, 11:58 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Supreme Court Quashes Charges Under SC/ST Act Against VYAPAM Whistleblower | X

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): The Supreme Court on Tuesday quashed charges of caste-based violence against a whistleblower in the Madhya Pradesh VYAPAM examination scam.

Anand Rai had challenged the Madhya Pradesh high court order upholding the framing of charges in a case of caste-based atrocities arising from alleged violence and abuse against an MP, MLA and government officials during a rally in 2022.

A bench of Justices Sanjay Karol and N K Singh pronounced the verdict on a plea of Rai and said, “We have discussed the scope of the SC/ST Act and the action is not in accordance with law. Appeal allowed.” 

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal and advocate Sumeer Sodhi appeared for Rai, an ophthalmologist from Madhya Pradesh and one of the whistleblowers in the VYAPAM examination scam.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Cabinet Approves Land Policy For ‘Third Mumbai’ Near MTHL, Paving Way For MMR Expansion
Maharashtra Cabinet Approves Land Policy For ‘Third Mumbai’ Near MTHL, Paving Way For MMR Expansion
Fire Breaks Out At Bhandup Industrial Estate, Swiftly Controlled By Mumbai Fire Brigade, No Casualties
Fire Breaks Out At Bhandup Industrial Estate, Swiftly Controlled By Mumbai Fire Brigade, No Casualties
Kalyan Court Grants Bail To Six Accused, Including Ex-Shinde Sena Corporators, In BJP Worker Assault Case
Kalyan Court Grants Bail To Six Accused, Including Ex-Shinde Sena Corporators, In BJP Worker Assault Case
Civil Aviation Ministry Replies To Sunetra Pawar's Query On Baramati Airport, Site Of Ajit Pawar's Fatal Crash
Civil Aviation Ministry Replies To Sunetra Pawar's Query On Baramati Airport, Site Of Ajit Pawar's Fatal Crash

The incident took place on November 15, 2022, at village Dharad in Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam district during a programme organised on the occasion of Birsa Munda Jayanti for the unveiling of a statue of Bhagwan Birsa Munda.

It was alleged that Rai stopped the vehicles of a MP, an MLA, the collector and other officials. The FIR lodged by a person called Vikas Pargi alleged that a group blocked the road for nearly an hour, abused the lawmakers and engaged in a scuffle with police personnel who attempted to clear the way.

Read Also
Indore News: Woman Gets Husband Arrested For Selling Ganja By Sending Video To Police Commissioner
article-image

Rai was named among approximately 40-45 persons identified in the FIR and charges were framed against him on March 18, 2025 by the special sessions judge (SC/ST Act) of Ratlam.

On January 13, 2023, the top court granted bail to Rai in connection with the case and subsequently stayed the trial proceedings under the SC/ST Act. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore Banker Suicide: Gun Sent For FSL Examination; Police To Take Family’s Statements
Indore Banker Suicide: Gun Sent For FSL Examination; Police To Take Family’s Statements
MP News: Supreme Court Quashes Charges Under SC/ST Act Against VYAPAM Whistleblower
MP News: Supreme Court Quashes Charges Under SC/ST Act Against VYAPAM Whistleblower
MP News: Education Power Shift As State Targets Global Giants
MP News: Education Power Shift As State Targets Global Giants
Indore News: Board Exams Begin Smoothly In City, 98.15% Attendance On Day One
Indore News: Board Exams Begin Smoothly In City, 98.15% Attendance On Day One
MP Budget: There Should Not Be Any Cut In Capital Expenses, Says CM Mohan Yadav
MP Budget: There Should Not Be Any Cut In Capital Expenses, Says CM Mohan Yadav