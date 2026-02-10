MP News: Five Including Woman Arrested After Honey Trap Gang Assaults, Blackmails Businessman, Extorts Over ₹1 Lakh Through UPI In Shivpuri

AI Generated Image

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): Five people, including a woman, were arrested after a businessman was trapped, beaten, and cheated of money in Chhatarpur on Tuesday.

The businessman was trapped by the woman after she slowly became friends with him and gained his trust. She then called him to meet at a place, where her gang threatened and cheated him, and more than one lakh rupees was taken from him through cash and online transfer.

The incident took place in Badarwas area of the district. The rural police busted the gang and recovered part of the stolen cash. Some other accused are still absconding.

According to police, the woman first contacted the victim, Aditya Jain, and slowly became friendly with him. After gaining his trust, she called him to Barodi village to meet her. When he reached there, other gang members were already waiting. They assaulted him and recorded a video of the incident.

The accused then threatened to file a false police case against the victim and warned that they would make the video viral on social media to defame him. Feeling scared and under heavy pressure, the victim had no choice but to transfer ₹1,05,640 through PhonePe to the gang to avoid further trouble.

Case Registered

After receiving the complaint, police registered a case and formed a special team. With help from the cyber cell, mobile numbers were traced. During investigation, Raja Ojha, his wife Kalpana Rajak alias Anjali, and others were caught. Police said the crime was pre-planned by gang leader Chandrapal Dhakad.

Police suspect the gang may have cheated several other people in the same way earlier, using similar tricks and threats.

Officers believe more victims could be involved but may not have reported the crime out of fear or shame. The search for the remaining accused is still going on, and police teams are trying to arrest them soon.