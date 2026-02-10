MP News: One Dead, Several Devotees Injured After Stampede Breaks Out During 'Kalash Yatra' In Gwalior-- VIDEO

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A woman lost her life and over half dozen were injured after a stampede broke out during a Kalash Yatra in Dabra town of Gwalior district on Tuesday.

The incident took place during the Navgrah Peeth Kalash Yatra, which was being organised with the support of former Home Minister Narottam Mishra.

A huge number of people had gathered to take part in the program. During the procession, a sudden rush and pushing among the crowd caused a stampede.

In the chaos, many people fell to the ground. Women and elderly people were badly affected.

One woman died in the accident, while more than six people were injured, most of them women. All the injured were quickly taken to Dabra hospital for treatment. Doctors said that one woman is in serious condition.

According to information, the woman who died has been identified as Rati Sahu, a resident of Hanuman Colony.

GWALIOR डबरा नवग्रह पीठ महोत्सव में कलश यात्रा के दौरान भगदड़, एक महिला की मौत |



ग्वालियर के डबरा में नवग्रह पीठ महोत्सव के दौरान कलश यात्रा में भगदड़ मच गई। भीड़बाज़ी के चलते एक महिला श्रद्धालु की मौत हो गई और दो अन्य घायल हैं। पुलिस घटना की जांच कर रही है और घायलों को अस्पताल… pic.twitter.com/Mug12PMTr6 — TV27News Digital (@TV27Newsdigital) February 10, 2026

Another woman named Vimla is reported to be seriously injured and is receiving treatment in the hospital.

After doctors declared Rati Sahu dead, her angry family members carried her body from the hospital back to the Kalash Yatra site. They blamed the administration for poor arrangements and said that better crowd control could have prevented the tragedy.

The incident created tension at the spot as people demanded answers from the authorities.

Another program scheduled for February 20

The religious program at the Navgrah temple, including the consecration ceremony, is scheduled to continue until February 20. A large number of devotees are expected to attend in the coming days as well.

Ambulances reached the scene soon after the incident and helped shift the injured to the hospital.

However, the exact reason behind the stampede is still not clear.

This tragic incident has raised serious questions about safety arrangements at large public events.

Devotees and local residents are now demanding strict action and better planning to avoid such accidents in the future.