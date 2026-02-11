 Indore News: Land Acquisition Almost Complete For Indore–Ujjain 4-Lane Road; Compensation Of ₹626 Crore Approved
Indore News: Land Acquisition Almost Complete For Indore–Ujjain 4-Lane Road; Compensation Of ₹626 Crore Approved

Land acquisition for the Indore–Ujjain greenfield four-lane road project is nearly complete, covering 20 villages across Hatod and Sanwer tehsils. Compensation of ₹626cr has been approved for 662 affected landowners, with distribution underway. The project aims to improve connectivity, support industrial and commercial growth with service roads, underpasses, and ducts planned along the route.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, February 11, 2026, 12:39 AM IST
article-image
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The land acquisition process for the Indore–Ujjain greenfield four-lane road project is nearing completion. Under the project, land is being acquired in 20 villages across Hatod and Sanwer tehsils, with compensation to be provided to affected farmers and landowners.

A total compensation award of Rs 626 crore has been approved for the acquired land. As many as 662 affected landholders and families will benefit from the project. The distribution of compensation has also begun.

According to official information, the villages covered under the project include Budhaniya, Hatod, Sagwal, Kankaria Bodia, Jambudi Sarwar, Jindakheda, Ratankhedi, Bibi Khedi, Pipliya Kayastha, Hariyakhedi, Khatedia, Rangkaradia, Kachaliya, Balghara, Potlod, Tumni, Magarkhedi, Chittaura, Balaria and Ralamandal.

Officials said the compensation will provide financial strength to the affected farmers and families. The project is expected to play a key role in regional development by improving transport connectivity and boosting business activities. It will also help promote religious tourism, particularly during Simhastha.

MP News: Police Recruitment Board Caught Between Home Department, PHQ
article-image

Once completed, the Indore–Ujjain greenfield four-lane road will significantly ease travel between the two cities. Provision has also been made for service roads on both sides, along with underpasses and ducts at several locations. The project is expected to support industrial, commercial and religious tourism in the region.

