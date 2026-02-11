MP News: 'Pehle SP, DIG… Aur Ab ADGP' CM Mohan Yadav Shares Light Moment With ADGP Rakesh Gupta Over Record Postings In Ujjain; Lays Foundation For Over ₹1K Crore Project-- VIDEO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav was caught sharing a hilarious moment with Ujjain ADGP Rakesh Gupta in the temple town on Wednesday. The CM reached Ujjain for an event, and the senior police officer was there to welcome him at the helipad.

As soon as ADGP Gupta presented him a bouquet, CM Yadav smilingly said, “Pehle SP, DIG, IG security in-charge of Simhastha… aur ab ADGP," pointing out that Gupta had served on almost every major post in Ujjain.

The top cop laughed, "It's a record in Madhya Pradesh."

The Chief Minister had arrived at the Naagjhiri helipad from Bhopal for a one-day visit to his hometown. Several officers, public representatives, and local leaders were present to receive him.

The brief exchange ended with laughter and set a friendly tone for the day.

After the welcome, the Chief Minister moved ahead with a series of development programmes.

He performed the foundation stone ceremony of the ₹1,133.67 crore Hariyakhedi Water Augmentation Project at Hariyakhedi village in Ujjain.

The ceremony was held amid the chanting of Vedic mantras, giving the event a traditional and spiritual touch.

The project has been planned keeping the Simhastha 2028 fair in mind.

What is the plan?

As per the plan, new pipelines will be laid across the city and old pipelines will be replaced to improve water flow and reduce leakage.

Under the project, water will be sourced from Selarkhedi, Gambhir, Undasa, and Sahibkhedi. These places will act as the main water sources to maintain regular supply during the fair and for daily use by residents.

The total cost of the project is about ₹1,133.67 crore, and it will be completed in phases within 24 months. Several major works are included in the plan. Two new intake wells will be built at Hariyakhedi and Gambhir. New water treatment plants will also be set up at Ambodiya, Gaughat, and Hariyakhedi with a total capacity of 250 MLD. The existing seven treatment plants, which currently handle 151 MLD, will also be upgraded.

Seventeen new overhead water tanks with capacities ranging from 600 to 3,000 kilolitres will be constructed. Around 708 km of pipeline will be laid, including a 534 km new distribution network. Old ACP pipelines will be replaced. The project will also provide over 49,000 new household water connections.

To ensure better supply, 136 km of clear water pipelines and nearly 40 km of raw water pipelines will be installed.

Officials said the project will help provide clean drinking water to lakhs of devotees during Simhastha 2028.

The city’s population is expected to reach around 9.65 lakh, while the fair area may see over 21 lakh temporary residents. On special bathing days, nearly 2 crore devotees may visit in a single day. Nearby villages have also been included in the plan.

The Chief Minister also planted saplings during the programme and said the project would strengthen Ujjain’s water security until 2055.