MP News: Over 2.2 Lakh Devotees Visit Mahakaleshwar Temple On Mahashivratri; Panchamrit Abhishek Performed For Jyotirlinga -- VIDEO

MP News: Over 2.2 Lakh Devotees Visit Mahakaleshwar Temple on Mahashivratri; Panchamrit Abhishek Performed For Jyotirlinga

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The devotees flocked the revered Mahakaleshwar Temple in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain on the sacred occasion of Mahashivratri (on Sunday).

A footfall of over 2.2 lakh devotees has been recorded so far. Around 10 lakh devotees are expected to visit throughout the day.

As it is Sunday, the crowd is increasing rapidly. Hotels, lodges and homestays in the city are already full.

As per tradition, water will be offered to Lord Mahakal throughout the day. Due to the four-phase (Char Pahar) special prayers, the temple will remain open all night.

After the Shayan Aarti on the night of February 16, the temple doors will close at around 10:45 pm, allowing nearly 44 continuous hours of darshan for devotees.

Watch Panchamrit Abhishek here:

#WATCH | Panchamrit Abhishek Performed, Fruit Juices Offered At #Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple On Occasion Of #Mahashivratri2026 pic.twitter.com/RRMbuyP7fQ — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) February 15, 2026

The temple gates were opened at 2:30 am. After rituals and chanting of mantras, special prayers and Abhishek were performed with water, milk, curd, ghee, sugar and fruit juices.

Lord Mahakal was adorned in royal form with bhang, sandalwood and flowers.

Glimpses of Panchamrit Abhishek at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple on the occasion of Mahashivratri#Mahashivratri2026 #Ujjain #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/Tkk1RpLjvB — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) February 15, 2026

Devotees with entry passes attended the early morning Bhasma Aarti and moving darshan arrangements were also made.

The temple committee claims that devotees are getting darshan within an average of 40 minutes during the festival.

New flag offered at Mahakaleshwar Temple on Mahashivratri

#WATCH | New Flag Ceremonially Offered Atop Jyotirlinga Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple In #Ujjain On #Mahashivratri2026 pic.twitter.com/wCKXzzB8ng — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) February 15, 2026

On the occasion of Mahashivratri, a new flag was offered at the top of the revered Mahakaleshwar Temple.

Before hoisting the flag, it was ritually worshipped by Mahant Vineet Giri of Shri Panchayati Akhada Mahanirvani.

The ceremony was performed with traditional prayers and religious rituals as part of the grand Mahashivratri celebrations.