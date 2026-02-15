 MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Seeks Blessing At Badwale Mahadev Temple On Mahashivratri, Flags Off Shiv Barat
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: CM Mohan Yadav Seeks Blessing At Badwale Mahadev Temple On Mahashivratri, Flags Off Shiv Barat

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Seeks Blessing At Badwale Mahadev Temple On Mahashivratri, Flags Off Shiv Barat

On Mahashivratri, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav offered prayers at Badwale Mahadev Temple in Bhopal and flagged off a grand Shiv Barat procession joined by devotees and public representatives. Meanwhile, a large Kalash Yatra was taken out from Pashupatinath Temple in Mandsaur, where devotees carried holy pots and chanted devotional slogans.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Sunday, February 15, 2026, 01:20 PM IST
article-image
MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Seeks Blessing At Badwale Mahadev Temple On Mahashivratri, Flags Off Shiv Barat | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav visited the ancient Badwale Mahadev Mandir in Bhopal on the occasion of Mahashivratri.

Here he performed Abhishek and offered prayers to Lord Shiva. The Chief Minister also flagged off the grand Shiv Barat procession and joined devotees along the scheduled route.

Several public representatives were present at the event, including MP Alok Sharma, MLA Bhagwandas Sabnani, Mayor Malti Rai, and BJP state secretary Rahul Kothari.

The entire area echoed with chants of ‘Har Har Mahadev’ and ‘Jai Mahakal’ as a large number of devotees participated in the celebrations.

FPJ Shorts
IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Weather Update: Rain Threat Looms Over Blockbuster Clash At R. Premadasa Stadium In Colombo; Video
IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Weather Update: Rain Threat Looms Over Blockbuster Clash At R. Premadasa Stadium In Colombo; Video
'India Wedded To Strategic Autonomy': EAM S Jaishankar Amid US Claims On Russian Oil Buys
'India Wedded To Strategic Autonomy': EAM S Jaishankar Amid US Claims On Russian Oil Buys
'He's A Proper Batter': Harbhajan Singh Defends Abhishek Sharma After Mohammad Amir Calls The Batsman 'Slogger'
'He's A Proper Batter': Harbhajan Singh Defends Abhishek Sharma After Mohammad Amir Calls The Batsman 'Slogger'
India AI Impact Summit 2026: Agenda, Global Tech Leaders Attending, All You Need To Know
India AI Impact Summit 2026: Agenda, Global Tech Leaders Attending, All You Need To Know

Glimpses: 

FP Photo

FP Photo

FP Photo

FP Photo

Kalash Yatra Taken Out from Pashupatinath Temple on Mahashivratri

On the occasion of Mahashivratri, a grand Kalash Yatra was taken out from Pashupatinath Temple. 

A large number of devotees, including women and children, participated in the procession.

FP Photo

FP Photo

FP Photo

FP Photo

Devotees carried the Kalash on their heads and walked through the main streets while chanting ‘Har Har Mahadev’ and ‘Om Namah Shivay.

Local residents welcomed the yatra at various places and special arrangements were made to ensure the smooth conduct of the procession.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh February 15, 2026, Weather Update: Warm Afternoons Return As Temperatures Rise Across...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Seeks Blessing At Badwale Mahadev Temple On Mahashivratri, Flags Off Shiv...
MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Seeks Blessing At Badwale Mahadev Temple On Mahashivratri, Flags Off Shiv...
MP News: Man Arrested For Breach Of Peace Found Dead In Chhatarpur Police Lock-Up; Family Alleges...
MP News: Man Arrested For Breach Of Peace Found Dead In Chhatarpur Police Lock-Up; Family Alleges...
MP News: 26-Year-Old Man Shoots Himself Dead At Home While Family Away In Ashoknagar
MP News: 26-Year-Old Man Shoots Himself Dead At Home While Family Away In Ashoknagar
MP News: 9 Family Members Die After Speeding Bolero Hit Their Taxi In Chhatarpur
MP News: 9 Family Members Die After Speeding Bolero Hit Their Taxi In Chhatarpur
Bhopal News: Foul Smell Emanates From Bone Factory, Polluting The Environment
Bhopal News: Foul Smell Emanates From Bone Factory, Polluting The Environment