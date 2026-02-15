MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Seeks Blessing At Badwale Mahadev Temple On Mahashivratri, Flags Off Shiv Barat | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav visited the ancient Badwale Mahadev Mandir in Bhopal on the occasion of Mahashivratri.

Here he performed Abhishek and offered prayers to Lord Shiva. The Chief Minister also flagged off the grand Shiv Barat procession and joined devotees along the scheduled route.

Several public representatives were present at the event, including MP Alok Sharma, MLA Bhagwandas Sabnani, Mayor Malti Rai, and BJP state secretary Rahul Kothari.

The entire area echoed with chants of ‘Har Har Mahadev’ and ‘Jai Mahakal’ as a large number of devotees participated in the celebrations.

Glimpses:

FP Photo

FP Photo

FP Photo

FP Photo

Kalash Yatra Taken Out from Pashupatinath Temple on Mahashivratri

On the occasion of Mahashivratri, a grand Kalash Yatra was taken out from Pashupatinath Temple.

A large number of devotees, including women and children, participated in the procession.

FP Photo

FP Photo

FP Photo

FP Photo

Devotees carried the Kalash on their heads and walked through the main streets while chanting ‘Har Har Mahadev’ and ‘Om Namah Shivay.’

Local residents welcomed the yatra at various places and special arrangements were made to ensure the smooth conduct of the procession.