 MP News: Local Group Urges Police Action Against Illegal Liquor Trade In Mandsaur
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP News: Local Group Urges Police Action Against Illegal Liquor Trade In Mandsaur

MP News: Local Group Urges Police Action Against Illegal Liquor Trade In Mandsaur

State President Karan Singh Parihar stated that the illegal liquor business is reportedly flourishing in the Sanjay Hills and Slate Pencil areas. He alleged that the open sale of liquor has led to frequent gatherings of anti-social elements, creating fear among women, children and elderly residents and disturbing the peace of the locality.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, February 15, 2026, 09:03 AM IST
article-image
MP News: Local Group Urges Police Action Against Illegal Liquor Trade | representative image

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Mazdoor Kalyan Samiti on Saturday demanded immediate police action against  alleged illegal liquor trade in Indira Colony, Ward No 2 of Mandsaur.

The organisation submitted a written complaint to the Station House Officer of YD Nagar police station on Saturday, urging strict legal steps to curb the activity.

State President Karan Singh Parihar stated that the illegal liquor business is reportedly flourishing in the Sanjay Hills and Slate Pencil areas.

He alleged that the open sale of liquor has led to frequent gatherings of anti-social elements, creating fear among women, children and elderly residents and disturbing the peace of the locality.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Weather Update, Feb 15: City Wakes Up To Severe Air Quality, AQI Crosses 200 In Several Areas Including BKC & Kurla
Mumbai Weather Update, Feb 15: City Wakes Up To Severe Air Quality, AQI Crosses 200 In Several Areas Including BKC & Kurla
IND vs PAK T20 World Cup: What Happens If Colombo Match Is Washed Out? Rules & Implications Explained
IND vs PAK T20 World Cup: What Happens If Colombo Match Is Washed Out? Rules & Implications Explained
US: 22-Year-Old IIT Madras Alumnus Saketh Sreenivasaiah Found Dead 6 Days After Going Missing In California
US: 22-Year-Old IIT Madras Alumnus Saketh Sreenivasaiah Found Dead 6 Days After Going Missing In California
O'Romeo Box Office Collection Day 2: Shahid Kapoor & Triptii Dimri's Film Earns ₹12.25 Crore, Records 45% Jump On Valentine's Day
O'Romeo Box Office Collection Day 2: Shahid Kapoor & Triptii Dimri's Film Earns ₹12.25 Crore, Records 45% Jump On Valentine's Day
Read Also
Indore News: Student Life Shapes Nation’s Future, Says Vijayvargiya
article-image

Parihar also questioned the functioning of the police, claiming that despite regular visits by officials to the area, no effective action has been taken so far. He said the continued inaction has raised concerns among residents.

The committee has called for an immediate investigation and registration of cases against those involved to restore law and order. The copies of the complaint have been sent to senior officials, including the DIG (Ratlam range), the District Collector, and SP (Mandsaur).

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Local Group Urges Police Action Against Illegal Liquor Trade In Mandsaur
MP News: Local Group Urges Police Action Against Illegal Liquor Trade In Mandsaur
Indore News: 180 Caught, Driving Under Alcohol Influence
Indore News: 180 Caught, Driving Under Alcohol Influence
Indore News: Crackdown On Loud Djs, FIR Against 2 Operators
Indore News: Crackdown On Loud Djs, FIR Against 2 Operators
Indore News: Chants, Devotion Mark Mahashivratri Celebrations
Indore News: Chants, Devotion Mark Mahashivratri Celebrations
MP News: Department of Public Relations Witnesses Fifth Change In Two Years
MP News: Department of Public Relations Witnesses Fifth Change In Two Years