MP News: Local Group Urges Police Action Against Illegal Liquor Trade In Mandsaur

MP News: Local Group Urges Police Action Against Illegal Liquor Trade

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Mazdoor Kalyan Samiti on Saturday demanded immediate police action against alleged illegal liquor trade in Indira Colony, Ward No 2 of Mandsaur.

The organisation submitted a written complaint to the Station House Officer of YD Nagar police station on Saturday, urging strict legal steps to curb the activity.

State President Karan Singh Parihar stated that the illegal liquor business is reportedly flourishing in the Sanjay Hills and Slate Pencil areas.

He alleged that the open sale of liquor has led to frequent gatherings of anti-social elements, creating fear among women, children and elderly residents and disturbing the peace of the locality.

Parihar also questioned the functioning of the police, claiming that despite regular visits by officials to the area, no effective action has been taken so far. He said the continued inaction has raised concerns among residents.

The committee has called for an immediate investigation and registration of cases against those involved to restore law and order. The copies of the complaint have been sent to senior officials, including the DIG (Ratlam range), the District Collector, and SP (Mandsaur).