 Indore News: Student Life Shapes Nation’s Future, Says Vijayvargiya
Indore News: Student Life Shapes Nation’s Future, Says Vijayvargiya

Referring to the Bhagavad Gita, he emphasized that action and commitment eventually bring success, even if outcomes are delayed. He told students that if he ever got an opportunity to relive his life, he would prefer to return as a student leader, underlining the importance of campus leadership in personality development and public life.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, February 13, 2026, 11:55 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Calling student life the most decisive phase in shaping the nation’s future, Urban administration minister Kailash Vijayvargiya on Friday urged youths to remain persistent and disciplined, saying setbacks are part of growth and must not discourage one.

Addressing the concluding ceremony of the two-day annual festival at Prime Minister College of Excellence Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Government Arts and Commerce College, the cabinet minister said continuous effort always leads to results.

Referring to the Bhagavad Gita, he emphasised that action and commitment eventually bring success, even if outcomes are delayed. He told students that if he ever got an opportunity to relive his life, he would prefer to return as a student leader, underlining the importance of campus leadership in personality development and public life.

The festival concluded with cultural performances, including dance and singing competitions. Earlier, events such as mehndi, rangoli, tug of war and musical chairs marked the opening day. Students excelling in academic and extracurricular activities were honoured. The programme was chaired by principal Dr Mamta Chandrashekhar and other dignitaries.

