MP News: Namli Residents Step Up Demand For Relocation Of Houses On Leased Land | FP Photo

Namli (Madhya Pradesh): A group of women residents in Ratlam’s Namli have intensified their demand for relocation of the leased land on which their houses have been constructed citing flooding issues and alleged that authorities have failed to take action despite repeated complaints over the past three years.

As per reports, the stretch of government land is located near Sheetlamata Otla in Ward No 6 of Namli Municipal Council and is close to a four-lane highway.

The women, who belong to the economically weaker sections of society, several complaints have been submitted at the Collector’s public hearing, tehsil office, municipal council, Namli police and Dial 112, but no final resolution has been reached.

The women reportedly live in temporary houses near a drain that is flooded during heavy rains. On October 8, 2025, 37 residents jointly applied for relocation of their leased land from the current location to a nearby vacant government land. Similar applications were earlier submitted in January 2024 and December 2025.

The residents have also alleged encroachment, fencing, threats and physical assault.

Confusion over land’s ownership has further added to the problem. While the Namli municipal council placed a board claiming that the land was its property, an RTI reply reportedly described it as government land.

In 2019, a cultural building worth Rs 5 lakh was announced for the same site, but its construction is yet to begin. Residents have urged authorities to clear details of the land’s ownership and take prompt administrative action to resolve the dispute.

Talking to Free Press on Thursday, Namli Municipal Council CMO Natir Ali said he would not be able to provide any clear answer and stated that “the land belongs to the government”.