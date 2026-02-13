Indore News: Man Loses ₹3 Lakh While Trying To Activate Credit Card

Indore News: Man Loses Rs 3 Lakh While Trying To Activate Credit Card | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man was reportedly duped of Rs 2.99 lakh by cyber fraudsters after he clicked on a malicious link to activate his new credit card, an official said on Friday.

Tilak Nagar police station in-charge Manish Lodha said that the complainant, Anil Jat, a resident of Krishi Vihar Colony, recently applied for a credit card. In an attempt to activate it, he clicked on a link he received, which resulted in Rs 2.99 lakh being debited from his account.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the fraudster used the victim’s credit card details to order three mobile phones through Flipkart.

The police have registered a case against unidentified accused under the relevant sections of the BNS for fraud. Further investigation was underway.

Amazon asked to refund Rs 97,998 to consumer

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has ordered e-commerce giant Amazon to refund a customer and pay compensation after finding deficiency in service.

The complaint was filed by a resident of Vardhman Nagar, Bhuvani, who ordered two designer lehenga-choli sets worth Rs 97,998 on the platform in August 2021. However, the products were returned as they did not match the promised quality and description, but the refund was not issued despite repeated follow-ups.

The case was argued on behalf of the complainant by Mukesh Kumar Amolia, president of Jagruk Upbhokta Samiti. During the hearings, commission member Dr Nidhi Barange observed that the company failed to provide satisfactory resolution and held it responsible for the service deficiency.

The bench comprising chairman Vikas Rai, member Kundan Singh Chauhan and Dr Nidhi Barange directed Amazon to refund the full amount within 45 days, along with 9 per cent annual interest from December 21, 2021, until payment.

The commission also awarded Rs 10,000 for mental distress and Rs 5,000 towards litigation expenses, reinforcing accountability of e-commerce platforms under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.