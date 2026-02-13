MP News: Man Stabs Wife To Death Over Land Registration | FP Photo

Susner (Madhya Pradesh): A family dispute over registration of land turned fatal in Salariya village under Susner police station limits on Friday when a man allegedly stabbed his wife to death.

Police have registered a case against five persons, including the accused man, and launched a detailed investigation. All accused are on the run.

According to police, complainant Bhupendra (19), a resident of Salariya, reported that a long-standing dispute was ongoing in the family regarding the sale and registration of jointly-owned agricultural land. The deceased, Durgabai, was reportedly opposing the sale of the land.

On Friday around 11 am, relatives identified as Shankar Singh, Arjun Singh, Tarwar Singh and Pratap Singh allegedly reached the house and forced the family to complete the land registration. During the heated argument, Durgabai expressed her reservation to the deal.

At this, they allegedly instigated her husband, Ratan Singh, against her, saying she was obstructing the transaction. In a fit of rage, Ratan Singh allegedly attacked his wife with a knife, inflicting multiple stab wounds.

When their son attempted to intervene, he was reportedly threatened. Severely injured, Durgabai collapsed outside the house. She was rushed to the Civil Hospital in Susner, where doctors declared her dead.

On receiving information, SDOP Devanarayan Yadav and Station House Officer Kesar Rajput reached the spot with a police team, inspected the scene and conducted post-mortem formalities. Police registered a case against all five accused and are looking for them. Further investigation is underway.