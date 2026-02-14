Indore News: Smart Meters Bring Relief From Separate Net Meters For Solar Users | Representative Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Advanced smart electricity meters are not only ensuring accurate readings, transparent billing and Time-of-Day (ToD) tariff benefits, but are also indirectly promoting green and environment-friendly energy.

With an inbuilt net metering facility, smart meters have eliminated the need for installing separate net meters for rooftop solar power systems, resulting in substantial savings for consumers.

In western Madhya Pradesh, around 10,000 consumers have benefited from the feature. Of these, nearly 8,000 are from Indore, while about 2,000 from other parts of the region. These consumers did not have to install separate net meters while setting up their rooftop solar plants, saving Rs 8,000 or more per household. Collectively, this has led to an estimated saving of nearly Rs 8 crore.

A net meter records both the electricity generated through solar panels and the electricity consumed at a particular premises, calculating the difference between the two. This difference is reflected in the power bill and is crucial for solar energy users.

Earlier, consumers without smart meters were required to install separate net meters, which cost between Rs 9,000 and Rs 15,000 depending on the company. With smart meters already equipped with this feature, that additional expense has now been completely avoided.

According to official data, the number of rooftop solar net-meter connections in western Madhya Pradesh has reached 54,600, with a total installed generation capacity close to 400 MW. The Malwa Nimar region has witnessed the highest concentration of such installations, particularly in Indore s central areas, Super Corridor and bypass colonies.

In the Indore metropolitan area alone, about 24,600 rooftop solar plants are operational, generating nearly 155 MW. Other districts have also seen significant adoption, with solar installations at around 5,200 locations in Ujjain, 3,750 in Ratlam, 3,380 in Dewas, 2,850 in Khargone, 2,400 in Mandsaur, and about 2,150 locations each in Barwani and Neemuch.

Officials attribute the sharp rise in rooftop solar adoption over the past two years to the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana. Under the scheme, households installing rooftop solar systems are eligible for a subsidy of up to Rs 78,000, which is directly credited to the consumer s bank account through DBT. For a 3-kilowatt system, nearly half of the installation cost is covered by the subsidy.

As a result, consumers are saving thousands of rupees every month on electricity bills. In some cases, excess power generation has led to negative unit balances, which can either be adjusted in subsequent bills or credited by the power company after a stipulated period. Together, smart meters and government incentives are accelerating the shift toward clean energy across the region.