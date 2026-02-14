Indore News: DAVV To Hold Convocation In Rush Hour | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) is set to hold its convocation ceremony under an unusually tight schedule this year, following intimation from Raj Bhawan that Chancellor Mangubhai Patel will be available for only one hour and 15 minutes during the event scheduled on February 18.

The limited time window has prompted the university administration to significantly modify the format of the convocation, especially the manner in which academic awards will be conferred.

Unlike previous years, when medals and degrees were awarded individually, this year’s recipients will be called in pairs or groups to ensure that the ceremony concludes within the allotted time.

According to information, as many as 230 candidates will receive PhD degrees, while two scholars will be awarded the Doctor of Literature (DLitt) degree. Besides, 111 toppers from various undergraduate and postgraduate courses are slated to receive medals. In total, 342 candidates are to be honoured during the ceremony.

Until previous years, DAVV had followed the tradition of individually felicitating each medal winner and research scholar on stage. However, with the sharp rise in the number of awardees this year, the university has opted for a compressed format.

Toppers will be awarded medals in pairs, while PhD degree holders will receive their certificates in advance. During the convocation, they will be invited onto the dais in groups of six to eight for a collective photograph with dignitaries.

University officials pointed out that the situation has been compounded by the fact that no convocation ceremony was held last year. As a result, DAVV is organising a combined convocation this year for students of the 2023–24 and 2024–25 batches. This has significantly increased the number of degree and award recipients, making it challenging to adhere to the limited time granted by the Raj Bhawan.

Apart from managing the flow of students on stage, the university also faces the task of accommodating addresses by as many as six dignitaries who will share the dais during the ceremony. Coordinating speeches, award distribution and group photographs within 75 minutes is being seen as a major logistical challenge.

Registrar Prajwal Khare said that the university is confident of managing the event smoothly despite the constraints. “The plan to distribute awards is still being worked out. Once it is finalised, it will be made public,” he said, adding that all necessary arrangements are being made to ensure that students and guests do not face inconvenience.

However, sources within the university administration claimed that the blueprint for the convocation has already been finalised and was discussed in detail during a rehearsal conducted on Friday. The rehearsal reportedly focused on stage movement, timing of addresses and the sequence of award distribution to avoid delays.