MP News: NTPC Khargone Emerges Strong With Three Swarn Shakti Awards

NTPC Khargone Emerges Strong With Three Swarn Shakti Awards

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): NTPC Khargone has added yet another feather to its cap by securing three prestigious Swarn Shakti Awards at the esteemed Indian Power Stations Operation & Maintenance (O&M) Conference.

The recognition at this national platform highlights the station’s consistent excellence in operations, environmental management, and safety practices.

The station was declared Runner-Up in the Overall Champion category, reflecting its strong and balanced performance across key operational parameters. In addition, NTPC Khargone was felicitated with the Swarn Shakti- Protection & Improvement of Environment Award, reaffirming its commitment to sustainable practices and environmental stewardship.

The station also received the Swarn Shakti- Safety (O&M) Award, underscoring its robust safety culture and unwavering focus on safe and reliable power generation.

The awards were received by Neeraj Jalota, ED (USSC) & RED (WR-II), along with Mohan V. BUH, NTPC Khargone. The honours were presented by Pankaj Agarwal, Secretary, Ministry of Power, and Gurdeep Singh, CMD, NTPC Ltd., in the presence of the Board of Directors.

The remarkable accomplishment reinforces NTPC Khargone’s position as a leading power station committed to performance, sustainability, and safety, setting new benchmarks in the power sector.