Indore News: Missing MBA Student’s Naked Body Found In Boyfriend’s Room | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Panic gripped the Dwarkapuri area on Friday afternoon after a partially decomposed body of a 24-year-old MBA student was found in her boyfriend’s rented room.

The room was locked from the outside, and the student had been missing for three days. The suspect in the case also shared objectionable video of the victim to the college WhatsApp group, her WhatsApp story and her contacts from her mobile phone.

a foul smell emanating from the room. Upon breaking the lock, they found the woman’s partially decomposed body wrapped in a blanket lying on the bed.

Preliminary investigations suggest she was murdered by strangulation approximately two to three days ago.

The room was rented by Piyush Dhamnodia, a resident of Mandsaur. The police suspect that Piyush may have been involved in the murder. Both the suspect and the deceased were second-semester MBA students at a college in the Rajendra Nagar area. Piyush has been missing since the incident, and the police have launched a manhunt.

DCP Lalchandani said Piyush’s father runs a grocery shop in Mandsaur, and he was living in Indore for the past few years for studies. He was residing in the current building for four months. Forensic (FSL) teams have examined the scene, and the body has been sent for post-mortem.