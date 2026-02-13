Indore News: Another Member Of Drug Supplier Woman’s Gang Held | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Another member of a gang involved in supplying drugs in the city, was arrested by the crime branch, an officer said on Friday. The accused was in jail in Sagar in connection with a case and he was taken into custody from there.

DCP Rajesh Kumar Tripathi said a woman named Seema Nath was arrested with brown sugar worth Rs 1 crore and Rs 48.5 lakh in cash a few days ago.

During the questioning, she revealed the name of Shubham Nepali as her accomplice. Since then, the police had been searching for the accused.

Recently, the crime branch officials came to know that the accused was jailed in Sagar for his involvement in a drug-related case in Dwarkapuri of the city. Later, the crime branch after seeking court permission arrested Shubham from the jail and he was questioned further. So far, the police have arrested four people in connection with the same.

ED attaches Rs 64L property in housing society fraud

The city-based Sub-Zonal Office of the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has provisionally attached immovable properties valued at Rs 64.16 lakh under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in the case of ShrikantGhante and others related to Nav Bharat GrihNirman Cooperative Society Ltd.

The attached properties include plots and residential buildings held in names of ShrikantGhante and Subhash Dubey. ED initiated investigation based on an FIR registered by Police Station, MG Road, Indore, against ShrikantGhante and other office-bearers of the cooperative society for financial irregularities and fraudulent activities.

ED investigation revealed a well-orchestrated scam involving the president, vice president, and board members, who allegedly cheated society members by selling land purchased with society funds to various entities and siphoning off the proceeds. The illegally obtained funds were systematically layered and subsequently used to acquire the attached immovable properties.