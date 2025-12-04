MP News: Ujjain Mahakal Temple Prepares To Ban Heavy Flower Garlands For Shiva Idol

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple in Ujjain is preparing to ban big and heavy flower garlands offered to Lord Mahakal.

Announcements are already being made inside the temple to inform devotees about the new rule.

The temple committee has also requested devotees not to buy large “python garlands” (very heavy garlands) for offering.

Shopkeepers around the temple who sell flower offerings will soon receive orders not to sell these heavy garlands.

The decision comes after concerns about damage to the Jyotirlinga. In 2017, the Supreme Court formed a team of experts from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and the Geological Survey of India (GSI) to study the condition of the Jyotirlinga and suggest ways to protect it.

The experts began their study in 2019 and recommended several steps, including offering only small and light garlands and using limited flowers.

However, in recent months, the rules were not being followed. Large garlands weighing 10 to 15 kg were being sold near the temple for ₹500 to ₹2100, and devotees were offering them inside the temple.

After this issue was highlighted in the media on November 28, the temple administration decided to take strict action.

The administration has already started encouraging devotees to offer only small garlands and limited flowers. The official order will be issued in a day or two so that devotees get time to understand the new rules.

The temple authorities said they do not want to hurt anyone’s sentiments by suddenly stopping heavy garlands.

Once the rule is implemented, guards at all temple gates will check the puja material carried by devotees.

Any big or heavy flower garland will be stopped at the entrance and not allowed inside the temple under any condition.

The temple administration hopes that the new rule will help protect the Jyotirlinga and ensure that worship practices follow expert guidelines.