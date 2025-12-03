 Indore News: SUV Mows Down 6-Year-Old Girl After Hitting Several Vehicles; Locals Stage Protest
Wednesday, December 03, 2025
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic incident, a six-year-old girl was killed after being hit by a recklessly driven SUV outside her house in the Mangliya area late on Tuesday.

The girl was standing outside her house when the SUV after hitting four to five vehicles hit her injuring her critically. The residents of the area staged chakkajam on the highway demanding strict action against the accused on Wednesday.

 The incident took place in the Lavkush Colony in Mangliya on Tuesday night. A man driving SUV hit four to five vehicles and later the girl identified as Bhagyashri Goswami (6), who was standing outside her house. She got critically injured and was rushed to the hospital where she died during treatment.

Mangliya police outpost in charge Vishwajeet Singh Tomar informed Free Press that the accused managed to flee from the spot soon after hitting the girl. His vehicle was seized from the spot and a search is on for the errant driver. It is said that the errant driver was also booked for selling illicit liquor twice in the past.

On Wednesday, after the autopsy, the family members and the local residents staged chakkajam for about half an hour demanding arrest and strict action against the accused. Police reached the spot and pacified them with the promise of taking appropriate action against the accused.

