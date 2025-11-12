Bhopal News: Khushbu Ahirwar Death Case; Police Found Khushbu’s Aadhaar Card In Burqa |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Police have come across model Khushbu Ahirwar’s Aadhaar card in which she is reportedly wearing a burqa in her photograph. On Wednesday, police took Qasim to Khushbu’s flat to recreate the sequence of events and gather more evidence.

Deceased model Khushbu Ahirwar’s boyfriend Qasim had allegedly hidden his identity when he introduced himself to her as Rahul initially. Police officials said the move was part of Qasim’s alleged effort to pressurise Khushbu to convert to Islam.

According to Khushbu’s family, Qasim had initially introduced himself as Rahul, and only later did they discover his real identity. After learning the truth, Khushbu reportedly distanced herself from him.

However, a few days before her death, Qasim convinced her to return to him. Her mother and sister alleged that during this time, he physically assaulted her and continued to force her to convert, promising marriage only if she changed her faith.

Post-mortem findings revealed that the 27-year-old model was pregnant at the time of her death. Doctors stated that she died of a ruptured fallopian tube leading to internal bleeding, a pregnancy-related medical complication. Police have ordered a viscera test to confirm whether any substances contributed to her condition.

Police officials said that two separate investigations were being conducted, one by Khajuri police in the cause of death, and the other by Chhola Mandir police into religious conversion and assault charges.

Death causes may vary

Police said the cause of rupture in fallopian tube that caused bleeding might range from pressure, jerk, tension, shock etc. There is also a possibility that she may have take pills or any other substance, which may have caused the damage. Anything concrete can be said only after receiving viscera report, police added.