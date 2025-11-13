Madhya Pradesh November 13, 2025, Updates: Snowfall In North Triggers Cold Wave In State; Chill To Continue For 4 Days | Anand Chaini (Representative Image)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The heavy snowfall in hilly areas like Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jammu & Kashmir are inducing chills in Madhya Pradesh.

Temperatures dropped to 8.4°C in Bhopal, 8.2°C in Indore, 10.6°C in Gwalior, 11.3°C in Ujjain, and 10.6°C in Jabalpur. Umaria recorded 8.6°C, Malajkhand and Naugaon 8.7°C, Rewa 9°C, and Chhindwara 9.8°C, on Wednesday.

Weather expected on Thursday

Districts like Indore, Rajgarh, Bhopal, Shajapur, Sehore, Niwari, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Panna, Satna, Maihar, Umaria and Seoni are likely to face chilly conditions on Thursday.

Similar weather is expected for the next 4 days.

Read Also Bhopal News: National Green Tribunal Pulls Up BMC Over Bhoj Wetland Encroachments

What do meteorologists say?

The Meteorological Department has issued a cold wave alert for 13 districts, including Bhopal and Indore, warning that the chilly conditions will continue for the next 4 days.

Weather experts explained that the Western Disturbance became active a week earlier than usual in the Himalayan region. This has caused snowfall in northern states, and the cold winds blowing southward are making Madhya Pradesh colder.

A ‘cold day’ occurs when the minimum temperature drops below 10°C and the maximum temperature falls more than 6.5°C below normal.

Weather expected in coming days

The department had predicted that cold conditions would intensify in the second week of November, and the forecast has proved accurate.

The Gwalior-Chambal region is expected to experience even lower temperatures as icy northern winds continue to sweep through the area. In the past, Gwalior recorded a low of 3°C in November 56 years ago, while Ujjain’s lowest November temperature was 2.3°C, recorded 52 years ago.