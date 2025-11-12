Bhopal News: National Green Tribunal Pulls Up BMC Over Bhoj Wetland Encroachments | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The National Green Tribunal (NGT) Central Zone Bench, Bhopal, has taken strong exception to continued encroachments and environmental violations around Bhoj Wetland, directing Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Bhopal Collector to remove all illegal constructions within a month.

During Wednesday’s hearing in a case filed by environmentalist Rashid Noor Khan against the Bhopal Collector and others, the Tribunal expressed concern that despite repeated orders, the wetland continues to face encroachment and pollution.

The NGT also directed BMC to conduct an ecological study of Bhoj Wetland in collaboration with the State Wetland Authority and Forest Department. The study will assess the current ecological status of the lake and include a bird census this winter to establish baseline ecological data.

38 violators identified

BMC informed the Tribunal that 38 violators have been identified and notices issued. Further action is pending after providing an opportunity for hearing. Recalling its earlier order dated October 7, 2025, NGT reminded the civic body to follow Supreme Court guidelines for identifying and removing illegal structures. The Bench expressed disappointment that despite the matter being under consideration since 2020, little progress has been made on the ground.

Public trust principle

The Tribunal highlighted the philosophy of Public Trust, which holds that natural resources like public land and water bodies are held in trust by the state for public use and cannot be exploited for personal benefit. The Bench criticized the government’s prolonged inactivity in protecting this ecologically sensitive zone, saying, “The law protectors must not become law violators.”

Collector tasked with monitoring

NGT directed the Bhopal Collector to personally monitor removal of encroachments and ensure compliance with the Tribunal’s order. The next hearing is scheduled for December 17.

Ijtema prep delays BMC’s stray dog shelter draft review

Preparations for the upcoming Ijtema in the state capital have delayed review of a draft plan for a shelter home for stray dogs. The draft, prepared by Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) three days ago, is awaiting review and approval.

Following a Supreme Court directive to all urban local bodies to construct shelter homes for stray dogs by January 13, 2026, BMC had moved swiftly to prepare a draft plan. The corporation aimed to finalise a site and begin construction at the earliest.

However, with the city’s administrative machinery focused on organising the annual Ijtema event beginning November 14, the review process has been postponed until after November 17. Officials said the meeting will finalise the proposed shelter home’s location. Once the site is decided, a survey will determine whether the land is vacant.

BMC Commissioner Sanskriti Jain said preparations for Ijtema are current priority, but assured that review of shelter home draft will be taken up promptly afterwards.