MP News: Man Stabs Brother-In-Law Multiple Times In Mauganj Over Dowry Dispute |

Mauganj (Madhya Pradesh): A man allegedly stabbed his brother in-law multiple times over a dowry dispute in Madhya Pradesh's Mauganj.

The incident unfolded on Wednesday, in Tadhar village, Hanumana tehsil area of ​​Mauganj district. The victim has been identified as Mohammad Tayyab. He was sleeping on his bed when his brother-in-law, Abrar Mohammad, entered the house and stabbed him multiple times.

The brother-in-law was seriously injured. He has been sent to Rewa Sanjay Gandhi Hospital for treatment.

According to family members, Abrar Mohammad was harassing Tayyab's sister for dowry for several days and had even threatened to kill her when his demands were not met.

Mohammad Tayyab, who was seriously injured in the attack, was immediately taken to the Community Health Center Hanumana. From there, doctors referred him to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Rewa. His condition remains critical. The accused managed to flee the scene after committing the crime.

Upon receiving information about the incident, Mauganj police arrived at the scene and recovered a blood-stained knife from the scene. A search team has been formed to search for him and raids are being conducted at possible hideouts.

The police have registered a case and begun an investigation. The family is demanding the immediate arrest of the accused.