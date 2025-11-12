MP News: IT Engineer Groom Demands SUV & ₹11 Lakh Cash In Dowry Before Marriage In Jabalpur; Bride Lodges Complaint

2 Brides Send Back Wedding Procession After Grooms Demand Car As Dowry | Representative image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A young woman lodged a formal complaint against her software engineer fiance for dowry harassment in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur.

According to reports, the young woman, a resident of the Gadha area, was engaged to Anmol Soni, a software engineer working for an IT company in Pune, on May 24th of this year at a famous hotel in the city. The entire cost of the engagement ceremony was borne by the woman's family.

The wedding was scheduled for November 24th. The victim and her family alleged that after the engagement, Anmol Soni and his family began demanding dowry.

The young woman's family was pressured to pay ₹11 lakh in cash and a luxury SUV. According to the complaint, when the money and vehicle were refused, the boy's mother and maternal uncle threatened to break the marriage.

The family stated that after the engagement, several meetings were held between the two families to try to resolve the matter, but the young man and his family remained adamant on their dowry demands.

It is reported that the woman became mentally stressed due to repeated demands for dowry, and eventually, she and her family filed a complaint with the Garha police station.

Based on the complaint from the woman's family, the police have registered a case under the Dowry Prohibition Act and other relevant sections. Police say that further action will be taken based on the documents and statements presented during the investigation.