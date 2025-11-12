 Battle Of Baghpat 2.0? Bricks & Belts Fly In MP's Shivpuri After Two Parties Clash Over Golgappas--VIDEO
Harshita RawatUpdated: Wednesday, November 12, 2025, 03:25 PM IST
Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A small argument over golgappas or pani-puri in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri turned into a huge street fight, something that people are now calling the Battle of Baghpat Part 2.

A video of the incident has now gone viral on social media.

In the clip, both groups can be seen shouting and attacking each other with belts, stones, and bricks right in the middle of the road. The fight looks intense, with people running around and trying to separate the two sides.

Watch the video below :

Four friends, named Deepak, Arjun, Amit, and Anshul Lodhi, had gone to eat golgappas near the Pichhore police station.

During the argument, someone spilled water, a few words were exchanged, and soon the fun evening turned into a heated exchange of words.

People nearby stopped the fight, but the anger didn’t end there.

Two days later, one of the men who was involved in the argument earlier, Pawan, was passing the post office road with his friend Bikash Pal when the four others stopped them.

What began as a talk quickly became another fight, but this time with belts, stones, and bricks flying around.

Locals again stepped in to stop the clash before anyone got badly hurt.

Later, both groups went straight to the police station to tell their side of the story. Each group blamed the other for starting the fight, and soon both were gave written complaints.

Police officers listened to both parties, made sure everyone was medically checked, and then registered cases for fighting and disturbing public peace.

Officials said an investigation is going on, and action will be taken against whoever is found responsible.

No one was seriously injured, though a few people did receive minor cuts during the clash.

