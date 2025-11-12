 MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Transfers ₹1,500 Each To 1.26 Crore Ladli Behna Beneficiaries Across State--VIDEO
The Chief Minister took shared the update on his X handle and wrote that the government has fulfilled its promise of increasing the monthly amount under the scheme.

Wednesday, November 12, 2025
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday transferred the latest installment of ₹1,500 each to the bank accounts of more than 1.26 crore women under the Ladli Behna Yojana in Seoni.

The transfer, worth over ₹1,857 crore, was done with a single click during an event held in Seoni district.

“The day has come to fulfill the promise made to the sisters of the state to increase the amount under the Ladli Behna Yojana. I am happy that today, from Seoni, I will transfer ₹1,500 into the account of every Ladli Behna,” he posted.

Earlier, each beneficiary received ₹1,250 per month, but the state cabinet recently approved a ₹250 increase, taking the total to ₹1,500.

The Ladli Behna Yojana, launched to empower women and improve their financial independence, has been one of the major welfare programs in Madhya Pradesh.

With this new installment, the state government has once again highlighted its commitment to supporting women from all sections of society.

