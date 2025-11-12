 MP News: Hindu Outfits Demands Death Penalty For Accused Of Red Fort Blast; Calls For 'Hindu Rashtra'
MP News: Hindu Outfits Demands Death Penalty For Accused Of Red Fort Blast; Calls For 'Hindu Rashtra'

The Hindu organization has also called for a foot march from Gwalior to Vrindavan

Arimitra Bose
Updated: Wednesday, November 12, 2025, 06:23 PM IST
MP News: Gwalior Hindu Mahasabha Demands Death Penalty For Terror Accused; Links Delhi Attack To Dhirendra Shastri's Foot March; Calls For 'Hindu Rashtra'

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): After the recent terror blast near Delhi's Red Fort area, a nationwide outrage has mounted up and people are demanding for the execution of those involved in the conspiracy.

In Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, the Hindu outfits demanded death penalty for the terrorists involved in the Delhi car bombings. The Hindu organization has also called for a foot march from Gwalior to Vrindavan.

Protestors demanded death penalty for all the terrorist who were arrested with explosives and arms on the day of the attack. Initial investigations into the incident have established the nefarious activities of terrorists. To date, 12 terrorists have been arrested, including six doctors.

The Hindu Mahasabha also held a press conference in Gwalior. At the press conference, National Vice President of the Hindu Mahasabha, Jai Veer Bhardwaj, stated that the entire Hindu community will gather at the Bada Hanuman Temple in Gwalior on November 14th.

The Hindu Mahasabha has appealed to the entire Hindu community of Gwalior, along with nationalists, to come together and join Dhirendra Shastri's 'Sanatan Hindu Ekta Padyatra' to present a strong united front.

While the nation was abuzz with discussions about Pandit Dhirendra Shastri of Bageshwar Dham's foot march from Delhi to Vrindavan, aimed at establishing a Hindu nation, a terrorist bombing occurred in the parking lot of Delhi's Red Fort Metro Station on Sunday evening, claiming the lives of 12 people.

