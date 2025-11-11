MP News: CM Mohan Yadav To Get His Doctor Son Married At Mass Wedding; Ceremony To Be Held In Ujjain On November 30

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav To Get His Doctor Son Married At Mass Wedding; Ceremony Will Be Held In Ujjain On November 30 |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has decided to get his son married at a mass wedding ceremony.

Yadav’s son, Dr Abhimanyu Yadav, is getting married at Ujjain on November 30. Instead of making massive arrangements for the wedding, he has decided to get his son married at a mass wedding ceremony where 21 couples will tie the knot.

After taking over as chief minister, Yadav got his elder son married in Pushkar. Only a few family members and friends attended the wedding.

Abhimanyu is getting married to Dr Ishita from Khargone. She is the daughter of a big farmer, Dinesh Yadav.

Mohan Yadav got his daughter married to the son of Dinesh Yadav. The engagement ceremony of Yadav’s younger son was held at the Chief Minister’s residence.

In the engagement ceremony too, Yadav invited only a few friends and relatives.

When the date of marriage was fixed, Yadav declared that he would get his son married at a mass wedding ceremony.

According to sources, the family members of Yadav wanted to celebrate the wedding with pomp, but he did not agree.

Before Yadav, former minister Gopal Bhargava got his children married at mass wedding ceremonies.

By getting his son married at a mass wedding ceremony, CM wants to give the message of the importance of maintaining simplicity in life.

As the expenses in wedding ceremonies are rising, such a simple marriage can give a message that a simple wedding can check unnecessary expenses.

After the wedding rituals, the reception will be held in a private hotel in Ujjain. Yadav is mulling over not inviting many people to the function.