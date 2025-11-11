 MP News: CM Mohan Yadav To Get His Doctor Son Married At Mass Wedding; Ceremony To Be Held In Ujjain On November 30
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: CM Mohan Yadav To Get His Doctor Son Married At Mass Wedding; Ceremony To Be Held In Ujjain On November 30

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav To Get His Doctor Son Married At Mass Wedding; Ceremony To Be Held In Ujjain On November 30

Yadav’s son, Dr Abhimanyu Yadav, is getting married at Ujjain on November 30. Instead of making massive arrangements for the wedding, he has decided to get his son married at a mass wedding ceremony where 21 couples will tie the knot.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, November 11, 2025, 09:23 PM IST
article-image
MP News: CM Mohan Yadav To Get His Doctor Son Married At Mass Wedding; Ceremony Will Be Held In Ujjain On November 30 |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has decided to get his son married at a mass wedding ceremony.

Yadav’s son, Dr Abhimanyu Yadav, is getting married at Ujjain on November 30. Instead of making massive arrangements for the wedding, he has decided to get his son married at a mass wedding ceremony where 21 couples will tie the knot.

After taking over as chief minister, Yadav got his elder son married in Pushkar. Only a few family members and friends attended the wedding.

Abhimanyu is getting married to Dr Ishita from Khargone. She is the daughter of a big farmer, Dinesh Yadav.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Fraud News: Bandra Flat Owner’s Identity Forged; ₹11.35 Crore Bank Loan Secured Using Fake Documents
Mumbai Fraud News: Bandra Flat Owner’s Identity Forged; ₹11.35 Crore Bank Loan Secured Using Fake Documents
Mumbai: Security Tightened Outside MNS Chief Raj Thackeray's Residence In Shivaji Park
Mumbai: Security Tightened Outside MNS Chief Raj Thackeray's Residence In Shivaji Park
NHRC Complaint Filed Over Tirupati Ghee Scandal: Activist Calls It 'National Betrayal Of Faith'
NHRC Complaint Filed Over Tirupati Ghee Scandal: Activist Calls It 'National Betrayal Of Faith'
Mumbai: Repeat Drug Offender 'Pagli' Detained Under PIT-NDPS Act, Lodged In Kolhapur Jail
Mumbai: Repeat Drug Offender 'Pagli' Detained Under PIT-NDPS Act, Lodged In Kolhapur Jail

Mohan Yadav got his daughter married to the son of Dinesh Yadav. The engagement ceremony of Yadav’s younger son was held at the Chief Minister’s residence.

In the engagement ceremony too, Yadav invited only a few friends and relatives.

When the date of marriage was fixed, Yadav declared that he would get his son married at a mass wedding ceremony.

Read Also
MP News: 50-Year-Old Teacher Hangs Self Inside School Bathroom In Datia; Family Blames Work Pressure
article-image

According to sources, the family members of Yadav wanted to celebrate the wedding with pomp, but he did not agree.

Before Yadav, former minister Gopal Bhargava got his children married at mass wedding ceremonies.

By getting his son married at a mass wedding ceremony, CM wants to give the message of the importance of maintaining simplicity in life.

As the expenses in wedding ceremonies are rising, such a simple marriage can give a message that a simple wedding can check unnecessary expenses.

After the wedding rituals, the reception will be held in a private hotel in Ujjain. Yadav is mulling over not inviting many people to the function.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: After Delhi Red Fort Blast, Intense Intelligence System And Security Beefed In All Jails Of...

MP News: After Delhi Red Fort Blast, Intense Intelligence System And Security Beefed In All Jails Of...

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav To Get His Doctor Son Married At Mass Wedding; Ceremony To Be Held In...

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav To Get His Doctor Son Married At Mass Wedding; Ceremony To Be Held In...

MP News: Road Safety Commissioner Post To Be Created, Lead Agency To Stop Mishaps

MP News: Road Safety Commissioner Post To Be Created, Lead Agency To Stop Mishaps

Raja Raghuwanshi Murder Case: Raja's Brother Vipin Raghuwanshi Records Statement In Court, Will...

Raja Raghuwanshi Murder Case: Raja's Brother Vipin Raghuwanshi Records Statement In Court, Will...

MP News: Booth Level Officers Not Reached 50% Places In State, Says Congress

MP News: Booth Level Officers Not Reached 50% Places In State, Says Congress