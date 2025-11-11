 MP News: 50-Year-Old Teacher Hangs Self Inside School Bathroom In Datia; Family Blames Work Pressure
Preliminary information suggests that Sihare had been under mental stress for several weeks due to heavy workload and pressure related to Booth Level Officer (BLO) duties assigned to him in addition to his teaching responsibilities.

Harshita RawatUpdated: Tuesday, November 11, 2025, 07:26 PM IST
Datia (Madhya Pradesh): A 50-year-old government school teacher hanged himself to death inside the bathroom of a school in Datia on Tuesday.

The incident took place in a government higher secondary school in Salona B village, under Bhander tehsil, on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Udaybhan Sihare, who was posted at the school as a teacher.

According to reports, the incident was discovered when other school staff noticed that the bathroom door had been locked from inside for a long time.

Despite repeatedly calling out his name, there was no response. Sensing something was wrong, they broke open the door and were shocked to find Sihare hanging from a rope tied to a window grill.

The school administration immediately informed the police.

A team from Pandokhar police station reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem to Bhander hospital. Police officials said a detailed investigation is underway to determine the exact reason behind the suicide.

Family members also alleged that he had been expressing frustration over the increasing administrative pressure. They claimed that the workload and stress forced him to take this extreme step.

