MP News: Man Gets 20 Years Imprisonment For Raping Mentally Challenged Minor In Badnawar | File Photo

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): A man was sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and fined ₹5,000 by District and Additional Sessions Judge G.C. Mishra for raping a minor girl with a mental disability.

According to the prosecution, the incident came to light when the victim’s mother noticed signs of pregnancy in her daughter and lodged a complaint at the Badnawar police station on February 27, 2023.

During interrogation the victim, who is a person with mental disabilty, named the accused as Jhanga alias Jhangoo, resident of village Wadlipada.

Following the complaint, police registered a case and submitted a chargesheet in court. During the hearing, the court found the accused guilty under the POCSO Act.

After a detailed court hearing, the judge noted that the man had exploited the victim’s mental disability in a cruel and shameful way. The court directed that the victim should be given compensation after the incident.

The court also recommended extra financial help to the victim under the Victim Compensation Scheme.