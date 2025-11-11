 MP News: Man Gets 20 Years Imprisonment For Raping Mentally Challenged Minor In Badnawar
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Man Gets 20 Years Imprisonment For Raping Mentally Challenged Minor In Badnawar

MP News: Man Gets 20 Years Imprisonment For Raping Mentally Challenged Minor In Badnawar

During the hearing, the court found the accused guilty under the POCSO Act

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, November 11, 2025, 07:17 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Man Gets 20 Years Imprisonment For Raping Mentally Challenged Minor In Badnawar | File Photo

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): A man was sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and fined ₹5,000 by District and Additional Sessions Judge G.C. Mishra for raping a minor girl with a mental disability.

According to the prosecution, the incident came to light when the victim’s mother noticed signs of pregnancy in her daughter and lodged a complaint at the Badnawar police station on February 27, 2023.

Read Also
MP News: Man Shoots Lover, Kills Self After Love Dispute Near Bundelkhand University; Dies On The...
article-image

During interrogation the victim, who is a person with mental disabilty, named the accused as Jhanga alias Jhangoo, resident of village Wadlipada.

Following the complaint, police registered a case and submitted a chargesheet in court. During the hearing, the court found the accused guilty under the POCSO Act.

FPJ Shorts
Thane Municipal Corporation Holds Reservation Lottery For 2025 Civic Polls; 66 Seats Reserved For Women
Thane Municipal Corporation Holds Reservation Lottery For 2025 Civic Polls; 66 Seats Reserved For Women
Mumbai Health Shocker: BMC’s 160-Bed MW Desai Hospital In Malad Fails To Perform Basic Suturing, Patients Referred To Higher Centres
Mumbai Health Shocker: BMC’s 160-Bed MW Desai Hospital In Malad Fails To Perform Basic Suturing, Patients Referred To Higher Centres
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Record Voter Turnout Of 67.14% Till 5 PM In Second Phase
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Record Voter Turnout Of 67.14% Till 5 PM In Second Phase
Thane Municipal Commissioner Rejects Transport Minister’s Claim That Ghodbunder Road Will Be Traffic-Free By Next Month
Thane Municipal Commissioner Rejects Transport Minister’s Claim That Ghodbunder Road Will Be Traffic-Free By Next Month
Read Also
MP News: High Alert In Madhya Pradesh After Delhi Explosion; 3-Level Security Check At Bhopal...
article-image

After a detailed court hearing, the judge noted that the man had exploited the victim’s mental disability in a cruel and shameful way. The court directed that the victim should be given compensation after the incident.

The court also recommended extra financial help to the victim under the Victim Compensation Scheme.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Man Gets 20 Years Imprisonment For Raping Mentally Challenged Minor In Badnawar

MP News: Man Gets 20 Years Imprisonment For Raping Mentally Challenged Minor In Badnawar

MP News: 21-Year-Old MBBS Student Dies After Falling From Hostel Building In Gwalior; Family...

MP News: 21-Year-Old MBBS Student Dies After Falling From Hostel Building In Gwalior; Family...

MP Shocker: Jilted Lover Slits Throat Of 23-Year-Old Woman In Broad Daylight In Balaghat; Accused...

MP Shocker: Jilted Lover Slits Throat Of 23-Year-Old Woman In Broad Daylight In Balaghat; Accused...

MP News: 8-Month-Old Leopard Carcass Found Near Temple In Sihora; Second Case In 20 Days Sparks...

MP News: 8-Month-Old Leopard Carcass Found Near Temple In Sihora; Second Case In 20 Days Sparks...

MP News: 28-Year-Old Man Smashed To Death By Drunk Friend Over Petty Argument At Gwalior Railway...

MP News: 28-Year-Old Man Smashed To Death By Drunk Friend Over Petty Argument At Gwalior Railway...