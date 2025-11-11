MP News: 21-Year-Old MBBS Student Dies After Falling From Hostel Building In Gwalior; Family Suspects Foul Play

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 21-year-old MBBS student died after allegedly falling from the first floor of a hostel n Gwalior on Tuesday.

The student, identified as Yashraj Uikey, he came to Gwalior only about a month ago and had arrived in the city nearly 20 days after Diwali. He was a first-year MBBS student.

The incident took place in Ravi Shankar Hostel at Gajra Raja Medical College (GRMC), Gwalior, on Monday night.

The Incident

The incident happened around 9:45 pm. Yashraj’s roommate, Praveen Sahariya of Guna, was inside the room at the time. Yashraj was in the open area outside the room on the first floor when, he fell to the ground floor.

Praveen did not notice the fall. Duty guards on the ground floor heard a noise and ran to the porch, where they found Yashraj lying injured. Guard Kapil Kumar informed the hostel warden and other students immediately.

Yashraj was taken to the trauma centre at J.A. Hospital (JAH), where doctors said he had internal injuries and later died. His body has been kept in the JAH mortuary. Police have informed the family, and relatives have reached Gwalior.

Police noted that Yashraj’s mobile phone was found on the terrace, and the room he was staying in had not been officially allotted to him yet.

Yashraj’s cousin Sushma, a nurse from Morena, who came to Gwalior, raised questions. She said her brother would never take his own life and argued that if he had fallen from a height there should have been visible external bleeding.

Police are investigating all angles. Jhansi Road police station in-charge Shakti Singh Yadav said the student died from a fall and that they are probing every possibility. He said it is too early to say whether it was an accident or suicide.

Investigators are also checking a possible ragging angle after some reports, but there is no confirmation yet. The roommate and other students deny ragging.

Questions remain, and police continue questioning students and gathering evidence.