 MP News: 28-Year-Old Man Smashed To Death By Drunk Friend Over Petty Argument At Gwalior Railway Station
His body was found near Platform No. 4 in the circulating area, with severe head injuries. A blood-stained stone was also found nearby.

Harshita RawatUpdated: Tuesday, November 11, 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Representative image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 28-year-old man was allegedly bludgeoned to death by his friend in Gwalior on Tuesday. Locals said the two friends had been arguing for a long time after drinking, when one of them picked a stone and hit the other's head.

Police arrested the accused before he could flee the city.

The victim was identified as Shivam Yadav, a resident of Noorganj, Gwalior, who worked as a painter.

Police investigation revealed that the accused, Aakash Jatav, was Shivam’s close friend, and the two were often seen together.

What exactly happened?

According to information, both men bought liquor and were drinking near the station shortly before the incident. Shivam purchased alcohol, the two walked toward the road, where Aakash attacked Shivam with a stone, killing him on the spot.

Police later caught Aakash, who confessed to the crime. He told investigators that Shivam, after drinking, was forcing him to go out, and in a fit of anger, he hit him with a stone.

Police suspect there might be another reason behind the murder. Questioning of the accused is still underway.

GRP Station In-Charge Deep Shikha confirmed that Aakash has been arrested and further investigation is in progress.

