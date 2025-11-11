 Bhopal Gears Up For Annual Aalmi Ijtema; Special Arrangements for 12 Lakh Pilgrims
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal Gears Up For Annual Aalmi Ijtema; Special Arrangements for 12 Lakh Pilgrims

Bhopal Gears Up For Annual Aalmi Ijtema; Special Arrangements for 12 Lakh Pilgrims

A massive pandal is currently taking shape at the Ijtema site, spanning 120 acres

Arimitra BoseUpdated: Tuesday, November 11, 2025, 02:00 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: Railway Station Gears Up for Aalmi Ijtema; Special Arrangements for 1.2 Million Pilgrims |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Railway Station is all geared up for the Aalmi Ijtema. To ensure smooth experience for the tourists the Railway Administration and the Ijtema Committee have made special arrangements for food, tickets and crowd management. Heavy security has also been deployed.

Ijtema Committee members stated that congregations from various parts of the country will begin arriving in Bhopal from Wednesday. The largest crowds are expected between Friday and Sunday, for which the Railways and the administration have jointly strengthened arrangements.

Read Also
MP News: Man Shoots Lover, Kills Self After Love Dispute Near Bundelkhand University; Dies On The...
article-image

A massive pandal is ready across 120 acres

A massive pandal is currently taking shape at the Ijtema site, spanning 120 acres. Thousands of volunteers are engaged in the pandal, catering, water supply, and lighting arrangements.

FPJ Shorts
Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Star Samyuktha Shanmuganathan Engaged To Former CSK Player Aniruddha Srikanth? Here's What We Know
Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Star Samyuktha Shanmuganathan Engaged To Former CSK Player Aniruddha Srikanth? Here's What We Know
Warren Buffett Bids Farewell To Berkshire Hathaway, Reflects On Life, Legacy & Lessons For The Next Generation
Warren Buffett Bids Farewell To Berkshire Hathaway, Reflects On Life, Legacy & Lessons For The Next Generation
Trump Announces Major Tariff Cut On India, Trade Tensions Ease As US Signals Positive Shift In Bilateral Relations
Trump Announces Major Tariff Cut On India, Trade Tensions Ease As US Signals Positive Shift In Bilateral Relations
Apple Reportedly Postpones iPhone Air 2 Launch Indefinitely Over Weak Demand
Apple Reportedly Postpones iPhone Air 2 Launch Indefinitely Over Weak Demand

95 percent of the preparations have been completed. The Ijtema will conclude with a collective prayer on November 17th. This year, over 1.2 million pilgrims are expected to arrive.

Railways to increase coaches and ticket counters

For the convenience of pilgrims, the Railways will add additional coaches to two trains, although the Railways has not yet decided which trains will receive special coaches.

However, the Bhopal Railway Division is currently considering adding extra coaches to train number 11272 Bhopal-Itarsi Express and train number 14814 Bhopal-Jodhpur Express.

Read Also
Bhopal Model Death: 27-Yo Khushboo Suffered Pregnancy Related Complication; Live-In Partner Qasim...
article-image

Four new ticket counters

Furthermore, in view of the rush of passengers at the station, four new ticket counters will be opened from December 2. Two of these counters will be located in the pandal on platform number 6 and two on the station premises.

Meanwhile, GRP, RPF, and other forces have been deployed for security. Traffic lanes have been designated on both foot overbridges (FOBs) to control the crowds.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal Gears Up For Annual Aalmi Ijtema; Special Arrangements for 12 Lakh Pilgrims

Bhopal Gears Up For Annual Aalmi Ijtema; Special Arrangements for 12 Lakh Pilgrims

MP News: Mentally-Challenged Man Spotted Playing With Baby Cobra In Jabalpur Despite Being Bitten...

MP News: Mentally-Challenged Man Spotted Playing With Baby Cobra In Jabalpur Despite Being Bitten...

MP News: High Alert In Madhya Pradesh After Delhi Explosion; 3-Level Security Check At Bhopal...

MP News: High Alert In Madhya Pradesh After Delhi Explosion; 3-Level Security Check At Bhopal...

Bhopal Model Death: 27-Yo Khushboo Suffered Pregnancy Related Complication; Live-In Partner Qasim...

Bhopal Model Death: 27-Yo Khushboo Suffered Pregnancy Related Complication; Live-In Partner Qasim...

Madhya Pradesh November 11, 2025, Weather Updates: Cold Wave Knocks Early; Alert Issued In 14...

Madhya Pradesh November 11, 2025, Weather Updates: Cold Wave Knocks Early; Alert Issued In 14...