MP News: 'Sachiv Kaam Nahin Karega Toh Usko Hata Denge, Enki Kya Aukat,' Says CM Mohan Yadav

MP News: 'Sachiv Kaam Nahin Karega Toh Saale ko Hata Denge,' Enki Kya Aukat, Says CM Mohan Yadav |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): “Agar koi Sachiv Kaam nahin karega toh Usko Hata denge. Sachiv, Sahayak Enki Kya Aukat” said Chief Minister Mohan Yadav while addressing the state level Sarpanch Sammelan at Jamboree Ground here on Tuesday.

He added that if the Sarpanchs face any problem in their work regarding any decision taken by the government then the government would work towards solving their problems.

He told that a conference related to the three-tier panchayat system will be held in Bhopal on November 24, 25 and 26. He added that in the light of rapidly increasing urbanisation, there is possibility of a face-off between a Panchayat and its adjoining urban areas. He said that such a situation should be resolved in a manner that is mutually beneficial and does not hinder development.

He assured Sarpanchs that government is with them and announced that the government will provide Rs 50,000 to every panchayat for construction of Shanti Dham. He announced that year 2026 will be declared as agriculture-based year.

Congress demands apology from CM

State Congress president Jitu Patwari said that CM has brought disgrace to the post held by him by using substandard language against Panchayat Secretaries and Rojgar Sahayaks.

He demanded an immediate apology from the Chief Minister and alleged that the three-tier Panchayat Raj is getting killed in BJP rule. He demanded that rights of Gram Panchayats should be restored and further alleged that there is huge corruption in the panchayat department going up to 50 per cent.