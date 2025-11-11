MP News: Booth Level Officers Not Reached 50% Places In State, Says Congress | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A delegation of Congress party led by former minister Sajjan Singh Verma met chief electoral officer Sanjeev Kumar Jha and alleged that booth-level officers (BLOs) have not reached 50% places in the state and even if they reached other places, they were not carrying enumeration forms.

Congress alleged that outsourced and temporary workers have been deployed in Special Intensive Review (SIR) of electoral rolls, which is adversely affecting the SIR work.

Apart from this, the list of Congress block-level agent has been not uploaded on the election commission website. Due to this reason, there is a confusion among Congress Booth Level Agents (BLAs).

“The list of Congress BLAs has been not been uploaded on Election Commission website,” Sajjan Singh Verma told media persons.

“Booth-level officers are untrained and they are asking people to furnish the record of last SIR or about their previous address. I see a bigger scam in the name of SIR,”he added.

Party to execute plans to strengthen itself at grassroot level

District presidents are the bone of Congress party and their role is very crucial in strengthening the organisation at ground level. All the district presidents will execute the plan made during their training, said state Congress incharge Harish Choudhary on the last day of the camp in Pachmari on Tuesday.

The 10-day training camp for newly appointed 71 district presidents of state ended on Tuesday. It had started on November 2. It was addressed by the Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

He presented certificates to district presidents, Congress leader Mahendra Joshi formally announced the conclusion of training camp. He said, "The training camp in Pachmarhi was organised to strengthen Congress party in Madhya Pradesh. Similar training camps will also be organised for block and booth level workers in coming days”.