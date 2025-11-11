Raja Raghuwanshi Murder Case: Raja's Brother Vipin Raghuwanshi Records Statement In Court, Will Reappear On Nov 26

Raja Raghuwanshi Murder Case: Vipin Records Statement In Court, Will Reappear On Nov 26 | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a key development in the Raja Raghuvanshi honeymoon murder case, the victim’s brother Vipin Raghuvanshi recorded his statement in a local court in Meghalaya on Tuesday.

The trial began at the court of the additional deputy commissioner (Judicial), Shillong, where the court summoned Vipin, the complainant and brother of the deceased, to present his evidence. Charges had earlier been formally framed on October 28 against five accused - Sonam Raghuvanshi (the victim’s wife), her alleged paramour Raj Kushwaha, and their accomplices Vishal Singh Chauhan, Aakash Singh Rajput and Anand Kurmi.

Vipin told Free Press that his partial statement was recorded on Tuesday, and the court has called him again on November 26to complete it. “The police showed me some pages of the chargesheet, and I recorded part of my statement as I had to return to Indore on Wednesday. I will appear again on November 26 to give my full statement,” he said. Vipin had lodged both the FIR and the missing complaint in the case.

Earlier, Shillong Police had submitted a 790-page chargesheet, detailing the brutal murder of Raja Raghuvanshi, who was allegedly killed during his honeymoon trip to Sohra (Cherrapunji) in May 2025.

Second chargesheet to be filed soon

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing Raja Raghuvanshi’s death is preparing to file a second chargesheet against Sonam Raghuvanshi and others involved, pending a crucial forensic report.

East Khasi Hills SP Vivek Syiem told media that the SIT is awaiting the forensic report from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL), Hyderabad. Once received, the second chargesheet will be filed.

“The police were initially given time to complete the investigation by the first week of December, but we expect the forensic report by the third week of November,” Syiem said.

When asked about the possibility of bail for Sonam Raghuvanshi, the SP clarified that the decision rests entirely with the court and not with the police.