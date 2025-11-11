Indore News: Police Conduct Drone Patrolling To Keep Aerial Eye On Criminals |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police conducted drone patrolling to keep a close watch on anti-social elements and suspicious activities across the city on Monday night and detained many antisocial elements.

Acting on the directions of CP Santosh Kumar Singh, the special checking and patrolling were carried out in hotspot and shaded areas to strengthen law and order and ensure effective policing, especially in the wake of the Delhi blast.

The CP has also instructed that mohalla committee meetings be held regularly for direct communication with citizens and better coordination between the police and the public. Under these directions, police from all four police zones of the city have launched the checking and patrolling drive.

In Zone 1, drone patrolling was carried out in hotspots and shaded areas under Azad Nagar, Malharganj, Tejaji Nagar and Sadar Bazaar police station areas.

In Zone 2, Khajrana, Vijay Nagar and Kanadia areas, officers inspecting public places including malls and the Khajrana Ganesh Temple.

In Zone 3, drone patrolling and checking were started in Banganga, Chhoti Gwaltoli, Hira Nagar and MG Road areas. While in Zone 4, Rajwada, Chhatribagh, Gangwal Bus Stand, Ahilya Udyan and Sirpur Lake areas were monitored through drone surveillance.

Along with the patrolling, police teams held mohalla meetings to interact directly with residents, spreading awareness about the harmful effects of drugs and their link to criminal behaviour.

The BDDS (Bomb Disposal and Detection Squad) also conducted special checks at major locations including Rajwada, bus stands, railway station and shopping malls with the help of hand held metal detector (HHMD) and dog squads.