Indore News: Youth Booked For MBA Graduate Girl-Friend’s Suicide | IANS

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth was booked in connection with the suicide of his MBA graduate girlfriend in the Khajrana area, an official said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on October 31, when the woman allegedly ended her life by hanging herself at her residence. She left behind a suicide note holding her boyfriend responsible for her death, writing that he had “destroyed her life” and reneged on his promise to marry her.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Muskan Shivhare, a native of Chhatarpur who was residing at Radhika Palace in Khajrana. She had completed her MBA.

Khajrana police station in-charge Manoj Sendhav said that a case has been registered against Muskan’s boyfriend Yuvraj alias Yuvi. During the investigation, police recovered the suicide note and her mobile phone from the spot. In the note, Muskan wrote that Yuvraj had ruined her life and was responsible for her death.

Her brother and mother also accused Yuvraj of abetting Muskan’s suicide in their statements. Her brother told police that Muskan had told him that Yuvraj had physically and mentally harassed her. The police have registered a case against the accused under Section 108 of the BNS, and further investigation is underway.

Teen NEET aspirant kills self

An 18-year-old girl NEET aspirant committed suicide by hanging herself at her place in Siddharth Nagar on Monday. The exact reason behind her extreme decision is yet not known.

According to the Bhanwarkuan police, the deceased was identified as Kaveri Mahajan, a native of Jalgaon Maharashtra who was residing on rent in Siddharth Nagar. She was studying at a coaching institute in the city.