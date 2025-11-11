Indore News: Collector Shivam Verma Addresses Most Problems On The Spot In Jansunwai | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Over 250 applications were submitted during the Jansunwai held at the collector’s office on Tuesday. Collector Shivam Verma heard the grievances of the participants and resolved most on the cases promptly.

Jansunwai is consistently addressing the public problems. In a significant example, Reena Bhuria, a resident of the Nehru Nagar area, approached the collector regarding her ration card.

Bhuria shared her problem and the collector listened attentively. He immediately summoned the food department officials and resolved the issue on the spot, completing all formalities. Now, the family will receive regular rations.

She was happy with the immediate resolution of her problem and expressed her gratitude to collector Verma. Similarly, an elderly couple complained about being harassed by their son and family members and not being allowed to stay at home. Collector Verma referred the matter to the mediation centre and directed a speedy resolution.

The Jansunvai also received a large number of applications related to property disputes, family disputes, road disputes and other civic issues. Departmental officials were directed to resolve them within the stipulated time frame.

District Panchayat chief executive officer Siddharth Jain, additionalcollector Navjeevan Vijay Panwar, Roshan Rai, Rinkesh Vaishya and other officials also heard and resolved public problems.