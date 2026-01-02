Indore News: Over 330 Found Driving Drunk On New Year’s Eve In Indore; More Than 2,000 Cops Deployed On City Streets |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With more than 2,000 police personnel deployed on city streets to curb criminal activities, 334 persons were caught driving under the influence of alcohol on New Year’s eve on Wednesday in Indore.

Police took action against those found drunk driving under section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act. According to reports, 10 cases were registered against people consuming alcohol publicly and three persons were arrested with illegal weapons. In addition, 44 non-bailable warrant absconders were detained during the checking drive.

Police had set up over 100 checking points set up in different areas of the city and stepped up surveillance using high-resolution cameras, drones and night-vision monitoring.

To curb illegal activities, mobile teams conducted continuous patrolling and traffic police checked vehicles at key points. CP Santosh Kumar Singh and senior officials personally visited several checkpoints till late night. For women’s safety, Shakti Mobile and women PCR teams were deployed near crowded locations and event venues.

Before New Year’s Eve, police held meetings with pub operators, event organisers and officials from all zones to explain guidelines. Hotspots of past incidents, accident-prone points and areas with previous disputes were identified for focused security.

During special patrols carried out in the previous week, police took action against 3,000 miscreants. Over 1,500 drunk drivers faced legal action and their vehicles were seized during the period.