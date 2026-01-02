 Indore News: Job & Self-Employment Fair On January 5
A job, self-employment and apprenticeship fair titled ‘Yuva Sangam’ will be held in Indore on January 5 to provide employment opportunities to youths at a single platform. Organised by the District Employment Office, ITI and District Industries Centre, the fair will feature over 350 vacancies across sectors, along with guidance on loans for self-employment.

Friday, January 02, 2026
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A job, self-employment and apprentice fair named as ‘Yuva Sangam’ is being organised in the city on January 5. The objective of fair is to provide job opportunity to youths at a single point.

The Yuva Sangam program will be organized jointly by the District Employment Office, Industrial Training Institute and District Industries Centre, Indore, on Monday, January 5 from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM. The event will be held at the District Employment Office located in the campus of District Industries Centre premises at Polo ground.

PS Mandloi, Deputy Director of the District Employment Office, informed that the fair will provide applicants with golden opportunities to build their careers, along with guidance on the loan process for starting their own businesses. Several reputed companies, such as SKL Resources, Inrovista Financial Services, Paytm, Justdial, Shefali Business Solutions, Bharat Financial Services, Mosaic Work Skills Private Limited, Farm Growth, etc., will be present at the fair for the initial selection process to fill more than 350 vacant positions. These companies will be recruiting for various positions such as HR, Sales Executive, Telecaller, Operator, Electrician, Sales, Team Leader, Back Office, Helper, Security Guard, Gunman, Driver, etc., offering attractive salaries. Company representatives will conduct interviews with applicants for initial selection.

