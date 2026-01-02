Indore's IndiGo chaos: 4 Flights Cancelled On First Day Of 2026 | Unsplash.com

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With IndiGo cancelling four flights on Thursday, passengers at the Devi Ahilyabai Holkar (DABH) Airport in Indore spent the first day of the New Year cancelling air tickets and mulling alternative travel plans.

IndiGo, a leading private airline of the country, has been cancelling flights from Indore continuously since the start of December owing to crew shortage and operational reasons.

Sources said on Thursday that IndiGo cancelled a Hyderabad-Indore flight which lands at DABH Airport at 6.50 am and the return flight to Hyderabad takes off at 7.25 am. Another cancelled flight was the one from Delhi to Indore. The flight lands at Indore airport at 7.10 am and the return flight departs at 7.40 am.

Sources said that due to changes made by the government in the working hours of flight staff, IndiGo started cancelling flights from December 1, citing a shortage of crew members. Considering the inconvenience caused to passengers, the government extended the implementation period of the rules till February, but the airline is still cancelling flights almost daily.

IndiGo officials refused to comment on when the situation is likely to normalise.

The daily flight cancellations are causing a lot of inconvenience to passengers. Due to last-minute cancellations, passengers are forced to book tickets for other airlines, which can sometimes be quite expensive.