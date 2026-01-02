 Indore's IndiGo Chaos: 4 Flights Cancelled On First Day Of 2026
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore's IndiGo Chaos: 4 Flights Cancelled On First Day Of 2026

Indore's IndiGo Chaos: 4 Flights Cancelled On First Day Of 2026

As 2026 began, New Year celebrations at an old age home in Indore took on a quiet, heartfelt tone. Elderly residents welcomed the year with songs, shared meals and warm interactions with volunteers, finding joy in companionship and feeling seen, valued and remembered beyond the usual festivities.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, January 02, 2026, 09:15 AM IST
article-image
Indore's IndiGo chaos: 4 Flights Cancelled On First Day Of 2026 | Unsplash.com

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With IndiGo cancelling four flights on Thursday, passengers at the Devi Ahilyabai Holkar (DABH) Airport in Indore spent the first day of the New Year cancelling air tickets and mulling  alternative travel plans.

IndiGo, a leading private airline of the country, has been cancelling flights from Indore continuously since the start of December owing to crew shortage and operational reasons. 

Sources said on Thursday that IndiGo cancelled a Hyderabad-Indore flight which lands at DABH Airport at 6.50 am and the return flight to Hyderabad takes off at 7.25 am. Another cancelled flight was the one from Delhi to Indore. The flight lands at Indore airport at 7.10 am and the return flight departs at 7.40 am.

Read Also
Indore Water Deaths: Toll Rises To 14; Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya Tours Affected Bhagirathpura...
article-image

Sources said that due to changes made by the government in the working hours of flight staff, IndiGo started cancelling flights from December 1, citing a shortage of crew members. Considering the inconvenience caused to passengers, the government extended the implementation period of the rules till February, but the airline is still cancelling flights almost daily.

FPJ Shorts
Tobacco Industry Warns Cigarette Excise Hike Will Be 'Revenue Neutral' Due To Illicit Trade Surge
Tobacco Industry Warns Cigarette Excise Hike Will Be 'Revenue Neutral' Due To Illicit Trade Surge
98.41% Of ₹2000 Notes Returned, Only ₹5,669 Crore Still In Circulation: RBI
98.41% Of ₹2000 Notes Returned, Only ₹5,669 Crore Still In Circulation: RBI
'They Told Me I'd Never Play...': Usman Khawaja Announces Retirement, Slams Critics & Former Players Over Treatment
'They Told Me I'd Never Play...': Usman Khawaja Announces Retirement, Slams Critics & Former Players Over Treatment
'I Have Turned To God...': Javed Akhtar's AI-Generated Video With A Topi Goes Viral; Writer Plans To Take Legal Action
'I Have Turned To God...': Javed Akhtar's AI-Generated Video With A Topi Goes Viral; Writer Plans To Take Legal Action

IndiGo officials refused to comment on when the situation is likely to normalise. 

The daily flight cancellations are causing a lot of inconvenience to passengers. Due to last-minute cancellations, passengers are forced to book tickets for other airlines, which can sometimes be quite expensive. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore's IndiGo Chaos: 4 Flights Cancelled On First Day Of 2026

Indore's IndiGo Chaos: 4 Flights Cancelled On First Day Of 2026

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Offers Prayers At Tripur Sundari Temple On New Year Amid Deaths Caused By...

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Offers Prayers At Tripur Sundari Temple On New Year Amid Deaths Caused By...

Indore News: Volunteers Turn New Year Celebrations Into Emotional Moments For Elders

Indore News: Volunteers Turn New Year Celebrations Into Emotional Moments For Elders

Indore Water Tragedy: Survivors Recount Horror After Consuming Contaminated Water

Indore Water Tragedy: Survivors Recount Horror After Consuming Contaminated Water

Indore News: Learn How To Check Adulteration With Mobile Food Testing Lab

Indore News: Learn How To Check Adulteration With Mobile Food Testing Lab