Indore News: DAVV's Post-Graduate First-Semester Exams Cancelled Due To Enrollment Delays

Indore News: DAVV's PG First-Semester Exams Cancelled Due To Enrollment Delays | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The negligence of the Department of Higher Education has once again taken a toll on students under the wings of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya. Due to delays in the enrollment process for 2025–26 academic session, DAVV has been forced to cancel its upcoming postgraduate first-semester exams.

The university had originally scheduled the exams to begin on November 25; later, it was postponed to December 9-20 due to delayed admissions. However, after being informed by the department that the enrollment process may take another 10 to 20 days to complete, the university decided to cancel the exam once again.

This decision affects students from over a dozen postgraduate programmes, including MA, MCom, MSc, MHSc, MBA and LLM.

According to exam controller Ashesh Tiwari, once the enrollment is completed, it will take at least 15 additional days to collect exam forms from nearly 40,000 students. Only after that will a new exam schedule be issued.

The university administration is reportedly preparing to write to the DHE about the issue.

Sources indicate that the postponed exams are now likely to be held after December 25.