 Indore News: DAVV's Post-Graduate First-Semester Exams Cancelled Due To Enrollment Delays
The negligence of the Department of Higher Education has once again taken a toll on students under the wings of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya. Due to delays in the enrollment process for 2025–26 academic session, DAVV has been forced to cancel its upcoming postgraduate first-semester exams.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, November 11, 2025, 10:58 PM IST
article-image
Indore News: DAVV's PG First-Semester Exams Cancelled Due To Enrollment Delays | Representative Image

The university had originally scheduled the exams to begin on November 25; later, it was postponed to December 9-20 due to delayed admissions. However, after being informed by the department that the enrollment process may take another 10 to 20 days to complete, the university decided to cancel the exam once again.

The university administration is reportedly preparing to write to the DHE about the issue.

Sources indicate that the postponed exams are now likely to be held after December 25.

