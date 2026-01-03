Indore News: Speeding Car Drags Two People For 50 Feet In Late-Night Accident | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A speeding car rammed into a scooter in the Vijay Nagar area late Thursday night, dragging a young man and woman for nearly 50 feet before coming to a halt. The victims, identified as Harsh Soni and Bhavani Yadav, were returning home from work when the accident occurred near Sayaji Square between 1:30 am and 2:00 am.

Vijay Nagar police station in-charge Chandrakant Patel said that the accident occurred while the duo was attempting to turn onto MR 10 Road from Sayaji Hotel and the car (MP13-CE-2080) coming from Bapat Square struck them at high speed.

Eyewitnesses said that the driver did not stop immediately after the collision, causing the victims to be dragged along the road and resulting in severe injuries. The impact was so severe that the two-wheeler was left completely mangled.

Passersby rushed both individuals to a nearby private hospital. Harsh Soni, a native of Jabalpur currently preparing for banking exams in Indore, sustained severe head injuries and remains in critical condition. Bhavani Yadav, a native of Satna and an employee at a private firm, is said to be in stable condition.

Going to attend grandfather s funeral

The police have seized the vehicle and arrested the driver, identified as Sumit Thakur. A case has been registered against him under the relevant sections of BNS. During interrogation, the accused allegedly told police that his grandfather passed away on Thursday and his funeral was scheduled for Friday morning in the Rau area. He was going there when he met with the accident.