 Indore News: Congress Demands Strict Action, ₹1 Crore Compensation For Victims’ Kin
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: Congress Demands Strict Action, ₹1 Crore Compensation For Victims’ Kin

Indore News: Congress Demands Strict Action, ₹1 Crore Compensation For Victims’ Kin

The protest was led by Indore City Youth Congress president Amit Patel. Senior Congress leaders and workers including state Youth Congress in-charge Shivi Singh Chauhan, district Congress president Vipin Wankhede, Aman Bajaj, Vareshpal Singh Jadaun, Seema Solanki, Monika Mandre, Pratik Mittal and Balwant Tatwade, were present in large numbers.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, January 03, 2026, 01:27 AM IST
article-image
Indore News: Congress Demands Strict Action, ₹1 Crore Compensation For Victims’ Kin | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Youth Congress staged a protest outside the Indore Municipal Corporation office on Friday over the deaths of 15 people due to contaminated water in the Bhagirathpura area.

The protest was held against what the Congress called administrative negligence and corruption under the BJP-led civic body. Congress workers rang bell and raised slogans, demanding strict action against those responsible for the incident.

Read Also
MP News: 13 Trains Including Indore-Banaras Express & Godan Express To Get Temporary Halt At Prayag...
article-image

During the protest, Congress workers tried to jump over the police barricades in an attempt to enter the IMC premises. The police stopped them, leading to a brief confrontation. To control the situation, the police detained several Congress workers and later released them.

The protest was led by Indore City Youth Congress president Amit Patel. Senior Congress leaders and workers including state Youth Congress in-charge Shivi Singh Chauhan, district Congress president Vipin Wankhede, Aman Bajaj, Vareshpal Singh Jadaun, Seema Solanki, Monika Mandre, Pratik Mittal and Balwant Tatwade, were present in large numbers.

FPJ Shorts
'Vidyajyoti Schools Initiative A Success In Tripura,' Says CM Manik Saha
'Vidyajyoti Schools Initiative A Success In Tripura,' Says CM Manik Saha
Uttar Pradesh News: Magh Mela Begins At Prayagraj Sangam On January 3
Uttar Pradesh News: Magh Mela Begins At Prayagraj Sangam On January 3
IMD Warns Of Intensifying Cold, Fog Grips Large Parts Of Uttar Pradesh
IMD Warns Of Intensifying Cold, Fog Grips Large Parts Of Uttar Pradesh
BMC Election 2026 Rebel & Withdrawn Candidates
BMC Election 2026 Rebel & Withdrawn Candidates

The Congress demanded compensation of Rs 1 crore for each victim’s family and free treatment for all those injured and admitted to hospitals. The party also demanded the immediate resignation of Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya and the Mayor and sought registration of murder cases against the responsible officials.

Addressing the gathering, Congress leaders said the incident was not an accident but a result of poor governance, insensitive administration and unchecked corruption. They alleged that in the name of development, people were forced to consume dirty and toxic water, putting public lives at risk.

The Congress warned that until justice is delivered to the affected families and legal action is taken against the Mayor, BJP leaders and officials responsible, the party will continue its protest from the streets to the House.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: Congress Demands Strict Action, ₹1 Crore Compensation For Victims’ Kin

Indore News: Congress Demands Strict Action, ₹1 Crore Compensation For Victims’ Kin

Indore News: Modern Infra, Smart Classrooms, And Green Systems Transform Historic Campus Into...

Indore News: Modern Infra, Smart Classrooms, And Green Systems Transform Historic Campus Into...

MP News: There Can’t Be Any Justification For The Indore Tragedy, Says Former Chief Minister Uma...

MP News: There Can’t Be Any Justification For The Indore Tragedy, Says Former Chief Minister Uma...

MP News: BJP MLA Sachin Birla Inspects Sanawad Amba-Rodia Project, Promises Action On Technical...

MP News: BJP MLA Sachin Birla Inspects Sanawad Amba-Rodia Project, Promises Action On Technical...

MP News: Sportspersons Voice Protest Against Proposed School Lab On Kasrawad Playground

MP News: Sportspersons Voice Protest Against Proposed School Lab On Kasrawad Playground