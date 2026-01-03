Indore News: Congress Demands Strict Action, ₹1 Crore Compensation For Victims’ Kin | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Youth Congress staged a protest outside the Indore Municipal Corporation office on Friday over the deaths of 15 people due to contaminated water in the Bhagirathpura area.

The protest was held against what the Congress called administrative negligence and corruption under the BJP-led civic body. Congress workers rang bell and raised slogans, demanding strict action against those responsible for the incident.

During the protest, Congress workers tried to jump over the police barricades in an attempt to enter the IMC premises. The police stopped them, leading to a brief confrontation. To control the situation, the police detained several Congress workers and later released them.

The protest was led by Indore City Youth Congress president Amit Patel. Senior Congress leaders and workers including state Youth Congress in-charge Shivi Singh Chauhan, district Congress president Vipin Wankhede, Aman Bajaj, Vareshpal Singh Jadaun, Seema Solanki, Monika Mandre, Pratik Mittal and Balwant Tatwade, were present in large numbers.

The Congress demanded compensation of Rs 1 crore for each victim’s family and free treatment for all those injured and admitted to hospitals. The party also demanded the immediate resignation of Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya and the Mayor and sought registration of murder cases against the responsible officials.

Addressing the gathering, Congress leaders said the incident was not an accident but a result of poor governance, insensitive administration and unchecked corruption. They alleged that in the name of development, people were forced to consume dirty and toxic water, putting public lives at risk.

The Congress warned that until justice is delivered to the affected families and legal action is taken against the Mayor, BJP leaders and officials responsible, the party will continue its protest from the streets to the House.