Indore News: Modern Infra, Smart Classrooms, And Green Systems Transform Historic Campus Into Private-School-Style Learning Hub | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city’s oldest government institution, Ahilya Ashram Government Higher Secondary School, is set to enter a new era as a state-of-the-art CM Rise School, reflecting a major shift in public education infrastructure. Built on the lines of leading private schools, the newly developed campus is ready for inauguration this month.

Construction of the four-storey academic block began in January 2023 and was completed by December 2025 at a cost of nearly Rs 30 crore. The new building houses 92 classrooms designed to accommodate around 2,500 students. A dedicated pre-primary block with 10 classrooms has also been created, ensuring continuity of quality education from early learning onwards.

The school is equipped with subject-wise laboratories, a modern computer lab, staff rooms, a kitchen and a dining hall. A fully air-conditioned library with seating for 40 students adds to the academic ambience. Safety has been prioritised with fire-fighting systems installed across the campus and CCTV surveillance at key points. Ramps have been constructed for differently-abled students, while lifts will be added shortly.

Beyond academics, the campus features a large auditorium for cultural activities and a children’s play zone under development. Notably, a biodigester system has been installed to promote sustainability. The system converts organic waste into biogas and natural manure, aiding clean energy generation, waste management and environmental protection.

The transformation marks a significant milestone, proving that government schools can match private institutions in quality, safety and innovation