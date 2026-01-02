 MP News: BJP MLA Sachin Birla Inspects Sanawad Amba-Rodia Project, Promises Action On Technical Issues
FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, January 02, 2026, 08:47 PM IST
MP News: BJP MLA Sachin Birla Inspects Sanawad Amba-Rodia Project, Promises Action On Technical Issues | FP Photo

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): BJP MLA from Barwah Sachin Birla on Friday inspected Sanawad Amba-Rodia lift irrigation project, intended to benefit 40 villages and irrigate around 10,000 hectares in the Bediya area, alongside Narmada Valley Development Authority (NVDA) officials and farmers from Dabhad and Julwania.

According to farmers, they are frustrated due to serious technical problems in the project. They claimed that even though the water has reached the tank in Dabhad village, several fields in Selda, Arsi, Lachhora, Jamnia, and tribal hamlets of Julwania—Nawalpura Faliya, Line Faliya, Nazariya Faliya and Sisodia Faliya remain without irrigation. About 500 acres in each area have been deprived of project benefits.

During inspection, MLA took cognisance of substandard pipes and valves which frequently burst or leak under water pressure. He also inspected poor levelling of DI pipes and weak sections from pipe numbers 250 to 258. Farmers demanded an inquiry into the faulty work.

Birla assured that project water would soon reach six ponds in Dabhad, two in Arsi and one in Julwania. He also promised to inform CM Mohan Yadav, demand an inquiry and advocate for project expansion to ensure that all tribal villages receive irrigation benefits. NVDA executive engineer CB Tatwal and BJP leader Govind Birla were among those present.

