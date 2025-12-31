MP News: Police Arrest Narcotics Trafficking Accused In Khachrod | FP Photo

Khachrod (Madhya Pradesh): Khachrod police arrested a man involved in trafficking of illegal narcotic substances during a special drive conducted in Ujjain district on Tuesday. Police officials said that acting on a tip-off, they formed a special team and set up a blockade near the Hathikhan area.

The team led by Khachrod Police Station In-charge Inspector Dhan Singh Nalwaya intercepted the accused during checking. He was carrying illegal ganja from Nagda to Khachrod for delivery. The accused was identified as Dev (20) resident of E-Block Colony, Nagda.

Police seized 560 grams of illegal ganja worth Rs 7,000 along with two Android mobile phones valued at Rs 70,000. A case under Crime No 531/25, Sections 8/20 of the NDPS Act was registered at Khachrod police station.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that he had procured the contraband from his uncle Kalu alias Santosh of Nagda to supply it to his aunt Ritu Saude in Khachrod. Police stated that the accused already has multiple serious cases, including NDPS Act offences, pending against him. Further investigation is underway and efforts are being made to arrest the absconding accused.