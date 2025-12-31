 MP News: Police Arrest Narcotics Trafficking Accused In Khachrod
FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, December 31, 2025, 08:38 PM IST
Khachrod (Madhya Pradesh): Khachrod police arrested a man involved in trafficking of illegal narcotic substances during a special drive conducted in Ujjain district on Tuesday. Police officials said that acting on a tip-off, they formed a special team and set up a blockade near the Hathikhan area.

